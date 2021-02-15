Global FROZEN BAKERY Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Insight

Global Covid-19 Impact on Frozen Bakery Market has witnessed continued demand during the last few years and is projected to reach USD 21,842.82 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.60% by 2024. Increasing demand for bakery products with high shelf-life and high demand for convenience food products is likely to drive the global frozen bakery market.

Due to growing demand for convenience foods, the frozen bakery market is growing at an incremental pace globally. Busy and hectic lifestyle have compelled consumers to opt for convenient food which has directly influenced frozen bakery market at global level. Consumers’ are increasingly shifting from fresh to frozen bakery products majorly due to their extended shelf life. Frozen bakery products facilitate readily thawing and baking, which saves cooking time for consumers, consequently augmenting the demand for the product. Additionally, the product quality and nutritional content remain intact which further attracts consumers’ attention.

urthermore, the key manufactures’ have been active with new product launches in frozen bakery category. Therefore, a diverse range of products are available which has increased the popularity of the products among consumers. Also, a significant improvement in organized retail sector have been observed specifically in developing economies, which makes the product easily accessible for consumers, further contributing towards the growth of the market. Increasing inclination of consumers towards clean label and organic frozen bakery products owing to rising health and wellness trend across the globe offers opportunity to manufacturers for expansion of product portfolio which could support in increasing consumer base and revenue generation possibility.

Major Key Players

The key players profiled in Covid-19 Impact on Frozen Bakery Market Report are as VANDEMOORTELE Bakery Products (France), Arista AG (U.S.), GRUPO Bimbo SAB de CV (Mexico), Flowers Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Rich Products (U.S.), LANTMANNEN UNIBAKE, USA, INC (Denmark), EUROPASTRY Sa (Spain), General Mills, Inc. (U.S.), Associated British Foods PLC (U.K.), and EUROPASTRY, S.A. (Spain) among many others.

The key market players have been active in launching new product to capitalize on the growing demand for frozen bakery products. For instance, FRISH Pizza Co. & Cookhouse introduced ready to cook frozen tawa pizza. Also, the company are opting for geographical expansion to increase their consumer base. Recently, PANETERRIA Foods PVT.LTD. introduced its first frozen bakery product line in India market. The demand for the frozen bakery is growing exponentially in emerging markets owing to increasing women workforce and rising disposable income. Therefore, expansion strategy to tap potential market in these economies would support market growth of frozen bakery products.

Industry Segments

Global Covid-19 Impact on Frozen Bakery Market has been divided into type, packaging, distribution channel and region.

On The Basis Of Type: Bread, Rolls & Buns, Cakes & Cupcakes, Muffins & Cupcakes, Cookies & Doughnuts, Pies & Tarts, Sandwiches & Wraps, and Others

On The Basis Of Packaging: Boxes, Pouches, Cartons, clamshell and others

On The Basis Of Distribution Channel: Store based and Non-Store Based

On The Basis Of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW.

