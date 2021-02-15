Global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Research Report 2019-2025

E-waste recycling industry refers to the work or business contains the collecting, transporting, re-using or processing of e-waste.
The global market for e-waste recycling and reuse services is at a nascent stage at present and is expected to witness substantial growth throughout the forecast period. The growing awareness among consumers regarding the conservation of health and environment is the primary factor augmenting the growth of the global market. In addition, stringent regulations and rules for e-waste management are expected to encourage the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing participation of the leading electronics manufacturers in e-waste recycling and reuse services is estimated to generate potential opportunities for key players.
Among the key geographical segments, Europe is expected to emerge as a leading region in the global e-waste recycling and reuse services market, thanks to rigid regulations for e-waste recovery. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit lucrative opportunities for key players in the near future. The availability of cheap labor and a large quantity of e-waste in China and other developing regions of Asia Pacific are estimated to drive the demand for e-waste recycling and reuse services in the coming years.
In 2018, the global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Lifespan Technology
SIMS Recycling
Stena Techno World
Electronic Recyclers
CRT Recycling
Cimelia Resource
Tectonics
MBA Polymers
Umicore
GEEP
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Recycled Metals
Recycled Plastics
Recycled Silica
Other Recycled Components
Market segment by Application, split into
Household Appliances
IT and Telecommunications Products
Entertainment Devices
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.