Global Aluminum Doors and Windows Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Aluminum Doors and Windows Market, tracking two market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights the market size and shares for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also presents a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global aluminum doors and windows market by product, application, and region.

Market Highlights

Global Aluminum Doors and Windows Market size is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3% between 2020 and 2026 and reach an approximate value of USD 70 Billion in 2026. Aluminum door and window have gained popularity over the years as they are highly durable, require a minimal framework, are easy to clean, and ensure a high level of security. As per Livingwood Windows Ltd, a company based in the UK, aluminum windows and doors can last up to 30 years owing to high resistance from the outside elements, which decays the metal compared to other frames. Due to the easy cleaning and easier maintenance of the aluminum doors and windows, they have widespread applications in households, commercial buildings, and hotels.

In 2019, Asia Pacific contributed significantly to the aluminum doors and windows market in terms of share: MRFR

Based on region, the aluminum doors and windows market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the aluminum doors and windows market. High consumer awareness, early acceptance, and government support for energy-efficient and green construction projects have supported the market growth in the region. The global aluminum doors and windows market has been segmented based on product, application, and region. Based on product, the global market is divided into exterior door, patio door, sliding window, bi-fold window, and other. The exterior door product segment is anticipated to hold a significant market share. Based on application, the global aluminum doors and windows market is bifurcated into residential and commercial. The residential application segment accounted for a significantly large share in the global market owing to the growing construction projects.

Global Aluminum Doors and Windows Market size is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3% between 2020 and 2026 and reach an approximate value of USD 70 Billion in 2026.

Product

Exterior Door

Patio Door

Sliding Window

Bi-Fold Window

Other

Application

Residential

Commercial

Key Players

Key industry participants in the aluminum doors and windows industry include Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (US), Fletcher Building Limited (New Zealand), YKK AP Inc. (US), Fenesta Building Systems (India), Geeta Aluminium Co. Pvt. Ltd. (India), Andersen Corporation (US), Ply Gem Holdings Inc. (US), PGT Innovations (US), Bradnam’s Windows & Doors (Australia), Olsen Doors and Windows Limited (UK). Table of Content

