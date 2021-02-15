Global PET Packaging Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

Report Description

This report analyzes the global PET packaging market by form (amorphous PET, crystalline PET), pack type (bottles & jars, bags & pouches, trays, lids/caps & closures, others), packaging type (rigid, flexible), end-use industry, and region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global PET packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

The major players in global PET packaging market include:

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (U.S.)

CCL Industries, Inc. (Canada)

Amcor Limited (Australia)

Resilux NV (Belgium)

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (Ireland)

Rexam PLC (U.K.)

Gerresheimer AG (Germany)

Graham Packaging Company (U.S.)

Klöckner Pentaplast GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany)

GTX Hanex Plastic Sp. Z O.O. (Poland)

Berry Plastics Group Inc. (U.S.)

Dunmore Corporation (U.S.)

Huhtamäki Oyj (Finland)

PET Power B.V. (The Netherlands)

Silgan Holdings (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

America

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of form, the global PET packaging market has been categorized into the following segments:

Amorphous PET

Crystalline PET

On the basis of pack type, the global PET packaging market has been categorized into the following segments:

Bottles & jars

Bags & pouches

Trays

Lids/Caps & closures

Others

On the basis of packaging type, the global PET packaging market has been categorized into the following segments:

Rigid

Flexible

On the basis of end-use industry, the global PET packaging market has been categorized into the following segments:

Food & beverage

Personal care & cosmetics

Household products

Pharmaceuticals

On the basis of region, the global PET packaging market has been categorized into the following segments:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Research Methodology

Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.

Both the top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the market and to estimate the size of various other dependent sub-markets. The key players in the market were identified through secondary research, and their market contributions in the respective regions were determined through primary and secondary research. This entire process included the study of the annual and financial reports of the top market players and extensive interviews for key insights with industry leaders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. All the possible parameters that affect the market covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to arrive at the final quantitative and qualitative data. This data has been consolidated, and detailed inputs and analysis by Market Research Future added before being presented in this report.

