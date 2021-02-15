Global Rubber Tyre Gantry Crane Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025

Market Synopsis

The Global Rubber Tyre Gantry Crane Market 2020 is expected to surpass its recored value of USD 814.4 Million in 2018 and is poised to witness growth at a 4.6% CAGR during the assessment period.

Market Scenario

Considering the rapid growth in seaborne trade, the Global Rubber Tyre Gantry Crane Market is expected to see substantial growth in the coming years. Trade in Seaborne is projected to continue to grow globally throughout the forecast timeframe as shipping adds greatly to the global economy, leading to demand for rubber tyre gantry cranes. In addition, the global rubber tire gantry crane market is being fuelled by an rise in in-country transport of commodities and goods via trains.

However, accelerated industrialisation and the liberalization of China and India’s economies have fuelled demand for iron ore and coal, which are exported by industries through seaborne trading. The surge in import / export of products and services, as well as the rise in e-commerce and three-dimensional printing have further raised competition on the global market for rubber tire gantry cranes.

In the other hand, the lower load carrying capability of the cranes is a significant restriction of the global rubber exhausted gantry crane industry than that of rail mounted gantry cranes. When RTG cranes operate on rubber tyres, their capacity to transport load is reduced.

Market Segmentation

The Global Rubber Tired Gantry Crane Market has been segmented based on Type and Power. Based on type, the Global Market has been divided into 8-wheeler and 16-wheeler. Based on power, the global market is segmented into electric, diesel, and hybrid. The hybrid segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate in the global market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Rubber Tyre Gantry Crane Market was segmented on a global basis into North America, Europe , Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa , and South America.

Asia-Pacific, led by North America and Europe, is projected to have the largest share of the rubber tire gantry crane market; It is attributed to the increasing pattern of transshipments, especially in China and India, that has resulted in the region’s demand for rubber tire gantry cranes. During the assessment period the country is also predicted to see the highest growth rate. China is one of the region’s largest nations. China’s GDP growth at a rate of 6.9 per cent in 2017 has a positive effect on shipping and maritime trade, especially in dry bulk shipping. The expansion is driven by a strong rise in imports of iron ore into China, a recovery in global coal trade, and increased development in small bulk trades. Ultimately, China’s strong demand for imports remained the key driver behind the region’s seaborne trade rise. Cumulatively, these factors push the development of the country’s rubber tire gantry crane industry. In addition, rapid industrialization and urbanization have increased demand for iron ore and coal in the Asia-Pacific region. Therefore, an increase in iron ore transport, especially in developing countries, drives demand for rubber tyre gantry cranes during the forecast period.

The Middle East & Africa is projected to be the fastest developing area on the rubber tyre gantry crane industry at large. The mining industry’s growth potential in this region is high, further fuelling the development of the rubber tire gantry crane market in this region.

Key Players

The Key Players operating in the Global Rubber Tyre Gantry Crane Industry include TNT Crane & Rigging (US), Anupam Industries Limited (India), Mi-Jack Products (US), ElectroMech Material Handling Systems Pvt. Ltd (India), SANY GROUP (China), Cargotec-Kalmar (Finland), KoneCrane (Finland), Liebherr (Switzerland), and Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd (China).

