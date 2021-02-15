Categories
All News

CNC Metal Cutting Machine Tools Research Report 2015-2020

Market Research Future (MRFR)’s study reveals that the global CNC metal cutting machine tools market is prognosticated to thrive at a CAGR of 6.14% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. The report also discloses that the market’s valuation is likely to touch USD 58,918.2 Mn mark by the end of 2023. The strong value maintained by the end-user industries is anticipated to be the primary driving force of market growth in the forthcoming years.

 

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT :

 

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7201

 

 

Urbanization and industrialization have favored the generation of

 

demand for automobiles. The sales of automobiles have been estimated to increase

 

from 90 million to 120 million between 2015 and 2023. This, in turn, has

 

necessitated the bulk production of different components of automobiles with a

 

high degree of accuracy and precision. The drastic growth witnessed in the

 

automobile industry is expected to dictate the growth trajectory of the CNC

 

metal cutting machine tools market over the assessment period. In addition, the

 

rising demand witnessed in other industries such as aerospace & defense,

 

construction, etc. are also presumed to catalyze the expansion of the market

 

over the next couple of years.

ALSO READ : https://telegra.ph/CNC-Metal-Cutting-Machine-Tools-Market-Size-2021-COVID-19-Impact-Growth-Industry-Analysis-Business-Opportunities-and-Latest-Inno-01-21

 

 

The lack of skilled labor is one of the major challenges posed by

 

the global market. It is presumed to have a negative impact on the growth of

 

the CNC metal cutting machine tools market in the forthcoming years. In

 

addition, the high cost of these tools remains an impediment to the market

 

growth. However, manufacturing hubs in developing nations backed by FDI are

 

poised to unleash tremendous opportunities for the participants of the CNC

 

metal cutting machine tools market.

ALSO READ : https://teletype.in/@ajitb567/46LPua1vk

 

 

 

Global Market for CNC Metal Cutting Machine Tools – Segmental

 

Analysis:

 

This MRFR report offers a detailed segmental analysis of the

 

global CNC metal cutting machine tools market based on application and product

 

type. By product type, the market has been segmented into vertical machine

 

centers, horizontal machine centers, and CNC grinder. Among these, the vertical

 

machine centers segment is expected to grow from USD 19,541.3 Mn in 2017 to USD

 

28,264.9 Mn by the end of 2023. The manufacturing industry is poised to

 

generate high demand for vertical machine centers over the next couple of years.

 

By application, the CNC metal cutting machine tools market has

 

been segmented into automotive, aerospace & defense, shipbuilding, and

 

construction. Among these, the automotive segment is projected to expand at a

 

relatively higher CAGR of 6.4% during the assessment period. The report also

 

reveals that the automotive segment has been estimated to hold the maximum

 

share of the market through the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://energyandpowerlatestreports.blogspot.com/2021/02/carbon-capture-and-storage-market.html

 

Regional Outlook:

 

The regional assessment of the CNC metal cutting machine

 

tools market spans

 

across Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Among

 

these, Asia Pacific is expected to retain a dominant share of the global market

 

across the assessment period. It is estimated to expand at a relatively higher

 

CAGR of 6.36% over 2023. The burgeoning end-use industries are anticipated to

 

drive the growth of the CNC metal cutting machine tools market in the region.

 

In addition, the growth strategies leveraged by the key players in the region

 

such as Okuma Corporation, Yamazaki Mazak Corporation, and DMG Mori Co., Ltd,

 

are poised to favor the proliferation of the market.

 

Europe is a lucrative regional market and is forecasted to strike

 

a CAGR of 5.84% during the review period. The valuation of the CNC metal

 

cutting machine tools market in the region has been estimated to reach USD

 

16,312.3 Mn by 2023-end. The growth of the regional market can be ascribed to

 

the adoption of advanced machinery for its end-user industries. Americas is

 

another important revenue pocket projected to proliferate saliently at a CAGR

 

of 6.10% during the assessment period.

ALSO READ : https://articledirectoryproject.com/?p=327589&preview=true&_preview_nonce=8d4f4669e5

 

Global Market for CNC Metal Cutting Machine Tools – Competitive

 

Dashboard:

 

Some of the prominent players operating in the global market

 

are DMG MORI CO., LTD, FANUC CORPORATION, JTEKT CORPORATION, Okuma Corporation,

 

Komatsu Ltd., Hurco Companies, Inc., Haas Automation, Inc., EMAG GmbH & Co.

 

KG, Yamazaki Mazak Corporation, AMADA MACHINE TOOLS CO., LTD., Dalian Machine

 

Tool Group Corporation,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Market Research Future:

 

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research firm

 

that takes great pleasure in its services, providing a detailed and reliable

 

study of diverse industries and consumers worldwide. MRFR’s methodology

 

integrates proprietary information with different data sources to provide the

 

client with a comprehensive understanding of the current key trends, upcoming

 

events, and the steps to be taken based on those aspects.

 

Our rapidly expanding market research company is assisted by a

 

competent team of research analysts who provide useful analytics and data on

 

technological and economic developments. Our deemed analysts make industrial

 

visits and collect valuable information from influential market players. Our

 

main goal is to keep our clients informed of new opportunities and challenges

 

in various markets. We offer step-by-step assistance to our valued clients

 

through strategic and consulting services to reach managerial and actionable

 

decisions.

 

Contact Us:

 

Market Research Future

 

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

 

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

 

Pune – 411028

 

Maharashtra, India

 

+1 646 845 9312

 

Email: [email protected]

 