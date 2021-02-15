Global Oilfield Exploration Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

This report focuses on the global Oilfield Exploration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oilfield Exploration development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Cairn India

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation

Oil India

Reliance Industries

Adani Welspun Exploration

Bharat Petroleum

British Petroleum

Essar Oil

Gujarat State Petroleum

Oilmax Energy

Selan Exploration Technology

Shiv-vani Oil

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Geological method

Geophysical method

Geochemical method

Drilling method

Market segment by Application, split into

Investigation phase

Lifting Systems

Ground Operations

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Oilfield Exploration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Oilfield Exploration development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Oilfield Exploration are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

