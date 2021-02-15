Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Sales Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

Summary

This report studies the global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other regions (the Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Major Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) manufacturers covered in this report

Kuraray

Toray

Teijin

Bayer

Shandong Friendship

Wangkang Group

Asahi Kasei

Duksung

Daewon Chemical

Filwel

Kolon

San Fang Chemical

Nanya

Wenzhou Imitation Leather

Anhui Anli

Fujian Tianshou

Shandong Jinfeng

Yantai Wanhua

Shandong Tongda

Jiaxing Hexin

Xiefu new materials

Huafeng Group

Wenzhou Huanghe

Meisheng Industrial

Xiamen Hongxin

Fujian Huayang

Sanling

Hongdeli

Segment by Type

PVC

Normal PU

Microfiber PU

Ecological function PU

Segment by Application

Apparel & Accessories

Furnishing

Automotive

Sports Goods

Others

In view of regional level, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

ROW

