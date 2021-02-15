Global Diameter Signaling Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

The global diameter signal market spans North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and other regions. Asia Pacific is expected to become one of the largest markets due to the increasing Internet penetration, the development of 4G and 5G communication networks, and the

exponential growth of the smartphone market. For analysis, the Asia Pacific market has been segmented into China, Japan, India, Korea and the rest of the Asia Pacific region. During the forecast period, China recorded an average annual growth rate of 43.0%, followed by Japan, India, South Korea and other Asia Pacific regions.

Key Players:

Oracle Corporation (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), Mitel Networks Corporation (Canada), Nokia (Finland), Sandvine Corporation (Canada), Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc. (US), F5 Networks, Inc. (US), Dialogic Corporation (US), Diametriq, LLC (US), and Squire Technologies Ltd (UK).

Market Segmentation:

Diameter signaling market, by offering:

• Hardware

• Software & Solutions

Diameter signaling market, by hardware types:

• Process Systems

• Analysis Systems

Diameter signaling market, by connectivity technology:

• 3G

• 4G

• 5G

• Others

Regional Insights:

The diameter signaling market has grown due to high adoption of mobile phones and internet services in Europe with a CAGR of 49.4% over the forecast period. Government initiatives supporting the development and implementation of 5G technologies with complex infrastructure requiring Diameter signaling are expected to fuel market growth in the region. To facilitate the analysis, the European market was further divided into the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the rest of Europe, while the rest of Europe dominated the Diameter signal market in the region.

