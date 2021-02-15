Global and United States Food Logistics Market Research Report 2026

Summary – A new market study, “Global and United States Food LogisticsMarket Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuyReportsGlobal Reverse Logistics Scope and Market SizeGlobal Food Logistics Scope and Market Size

Food Logistics market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Food Logistics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Roadways

Railways

Seaways

Airways

Market segment by Application, split into

Food Processing Industry

Logistics Industry

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Food Logistics market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Food Logistics market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

AmeriCold Logistics

CH Robinson Worldwide

DB Schenker Rail Deutschland

Schneider National

APL Logistics

Allen Lund Company

Alliance Shippers

U.S. Xpress Enterprises

Bender Group

Nippon Express H & M Bay

Kenco Logistics Services

Matson Logistics

Total Quality Logistics

Echo Global Logistics

DSC Logistics

Distribution Technology

Port Jersey Logistics

Trinity Logistics