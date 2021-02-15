Global and United States Food Logistics Market Research Report 2026

Summary – A new market study, “Global and United States Food LogisticsMarket Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuyReportsGlobal Reverse Logistics Scope and Market SizeGlobal Food Logistics Scope and Market Size
Food Logistics market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Food Logistics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Roadways
Railways
Seaways
Airways
Market segment by Application, split into
Food Processing Industry
Logistics Industry
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Food Logistics market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Food Logistics market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
AmeriCold Logistics
CH Robinson Worldwide
DB Schenker Rail Deutschland
Schneider National
APL Logistics
Allen Lund Company
Alliance Shippers
U.S. Xpress Enterprises
Bender Group
Nippon Express H & M Bay
Kenco Logistics Services
Matson Logistics
Total Quality Logistics
Echo Global Logistics
DSC Logistics
Distribution Technology
Port Jersey Logistics
Trinity Logistics