Global E-passport and E-visa Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

The ICAO (The International Civil Aviation Organization) is currently working on the Logical Data Structure version 2 (LDR2) to enable automated reader devices to verify the authenticity & integrity of e-passport data. All travelers can request e-visa for their purpose of business, tourism, sports activities, transport, cultural activities and scientific activities for visiting a particular country.

Key Players

The prominent players in the market of e-passport and e visa are Cardlogic limited (Ireland), 4G identity solutions private limited (U.A.E), Iris Corporation (Malaysia), Safran Identity & Security (France), Muhlbauer Group (Malaysia), Eastcompeace (China), Oberthur Technologies (France), Datacard Group (U.S), HID Global Corporation(U.S), Giesecke&Devrient limited (Germany), Gemalto NV (the Netherlands) among others.

Market Segmentation

Global E Passport And E Visa Market By Type

Biometrics

RFID

Global E Passport And E Visa Market By Application

Travelling

Identification/Proof

Immigration/Border Control

Global E Passport And E Visa Market By Hardware Components

Antenna

Processor/Chip

Others

Regional Insights

The global market of e-passports and e-visa is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. Geographical analysis of data as a service market can be found in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world. Europe is expected to dominate the e-Passport and e-Visa markets during the forecast period. Germany, the UK, and France have adopted biometric technology early for a variety of purposes, such as border control, airport security, identity security, and law enforcement.

