Global IoT Node and Gateway Market Research Report 2026

Summary – A new market study, “GlobalIoT Node and GatewayMarket Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuy
According to this study, over the next five years the IoT Node and Gateway market will register a 24.2%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 18560 million by 2025, from $ 7791.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in IoT Node and Gateway business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of IoT Node and Gateway market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the IoT Node and Gateway, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the IoT Node and Gateway market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by IoT Node and Gateway companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Processor
Connectivity IC
Sensor
Memory Device
Logic Device
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Wearable Devices
Healthcare
Consumer Electronics
Building Automation
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Intel
Microchip Technology
Huawei Investment & Holding
Texas Instruments
Cisco Systems
Nxp Semiconductors
Advantech
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Dell
Te Connectivity
Notion
Beep
Samsara Networks
Estimote
Helium Systems
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global IoT Node and Gateway market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of IoT Node and Gateway market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global IoT Node and Gateway players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the IoT Node and Gateway with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of IoT Node and Gateway submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.