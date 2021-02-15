Global Search Engine Marketing Services, Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Search Engine Marketing Services market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Search Engine Marketing Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
CPT (Cost Per Time)
CPA (cost-per-acquisition)
CPC (cost-per-click)
CPM (cost-per-thousand-impressions)
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Desktop Searches
Mobile Searches
Tablet Searches
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Search Engine Marketing Services market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Search Engine Marketing Services market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Google Ads (formerly AdWords)
Bing Ads
Google Marketing Platform (formerly DoubleClick)
Marin Software
WordStream Advisor
Acquisio
Kenshoo (formerly Kenshoo Infinity Suite)
Adobe Advertising Cloud
Sizmek
Serpstat
SE Ranking
ClickGUARD
Yahoo! Advertising
ReachLocal
AdStage
Kantar Advertising and Paid Search Intelligence (AdGooroo)
NinjaCat
ReportGarden
Ubersuggest
MatchCraft
MarketMuse
RocketData
Swoop
