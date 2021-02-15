Baby Wipes Market Impacted by COVID-19, Market to Remain Dormant in Near Term, Projects Fact.MR 2017 2022

The global baby wipes market is prognosticated to ride on the enhanced functionality of products to draw a large number of consumers. Use of highly absorbent materials that help with easy cleaning could play a significant role in improving the growth of the global baby wipes market. Convenience is a key factor that is expected to propel the demand for baby wipes even more. The need to reduce the risk of skin irritation and infection could be another factor augmenting the demand in the global baby wipes market. Today, baby wipes come with antiseptic properties, which make them ideal for use.

Increase in the number of working women is envisaged to stoke the demand in the global baby wipes market. Furthermore, high requirement of baby care products could augur well for the global baby wipes market. Changing lifestyle and improving disposable income of consumers are anticipated to promote the sales of products offered in the global baby wipes market. Use of novel marketing techniques could play a telling part in boosting the sales of baby wipes in the coming years. Increasing focus on e-commerce and rising awareness about baby hygiene are expected to prove extremely beneficial for the global baby wipes market.

Fact.MR prophesies the global baby wipes market to rise at a 2.9% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2022. Wet baby wipes account for just under 70.0% of the market’s total share among other types of products such as dry baby wipes.

There are different types of technologies used in the global baby wipes market: wetlaid, spunlace, and airlaid. Cancelling the need for soap and water, wet baby wipes could be highly demanded by consumers because of the advantage of easy cleaning. Among various types of materials used in manufacturing, the global baby wipes market can be classified into bamboo velour, microfiber, cotton flannel, and cotton ferry. By distribution channel, the global baby wipes market can see a classification into e-commerce, convenience store, drug store, modern trade, and other retail formats. The retail format that offers a wide range of choices of baby wipes could make the cut in the global market.

On the geographical front, the global baby wipes market is predicted to witness the dominance of Europe in the near future. This regional market could take gigantic strides on the back of the aggressive demand for wet baby wipes. By the end of 2022, Europe is foretold to make an over US$1.5 bn in the sales of baby wipes. The Europe baby wipes market could log a 2.3% CAGR during the said forecast period.

The MEA and APEJ could see an increase in demand for baby wipes due to the rapid rate of urbanization. Increase in awareness about the benefits of using baby wipes is also expected to push the market growth in these regions. Improving standards of living and increase in population could cause a surge in the demand for baby wipes in APEJ. The demand is projected to become more prominent in India and China.

Manufacturers operating in the global baby wipes market perform a number of safety checks and lifecycle assessments on their products in order to stay competitive. Such strategies also help manufacturers to meet the demands of parents with respect to the use of baby wipes. Product innovation could be a big deal in the global baby wipes market. A number of factors could be at play as product innovation helps to maintain the demand for baby wipes in the global market. Environmentally-sustainable and friendly products could make it to the forefront of growth in the global baby wipes market because of their several benefits.

