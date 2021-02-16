Covid-19 Impact on Cold Pressed Juices Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Market Insights

Global Covid-19 Impact on Cold Pressed Juices Market has been rising in popularity for some time now. Their long shelf life and abundant nutrients are some key factors that have motivated growth for this market. A global decline in consumption of carbonated beverages and the increasing awareness about the negative effects of these beverages has fueled market growth for cold pressed juices. Additionally, many cold-pressed juices add super foods such as goji berries and acai to boost health benefits.

The global increase in disposable income has driven a demand for lifestyle products. Consumers are seeking out and demanding healthier options due to the growing awareness of good health. Juice cleanses diet trends that have gained significant traction and further drive growth. Cold-pressed juice manufacturers commonly produce various blends that provide specific uses such as weight loss, for glowing skin and healthy hair, detoxification, and energy boosting to name a few. This has proven to further drive demand for the product specifically due to the availability of customized monthly juice offerings based on need and preference.

Market Research Future has published a detailed report about the cold-pressed juice industry. The report contains unique insights into trends, challenges, and opportunities in this market during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

Major Key Players

include PepsiCo Inc., Hain BLUEPRINT, Inc., SUJA Life LLC., LIQUITERIA Inc., JUSTPRESSED, Organic Press Juices, Evolution Fresh and Pressed JUICERY.

Latest Industry News

Tesco, the largest supermarket chain in the U.K has announced the launch of a new range of cold-pressed juices. Waste Not is an innovative idea to reduce wastage of fresh, misshapen vegetables and fruits. Misshapen fresh produce is usually thrown out or used as animal feed despite being just as edible as normally shaped produce. Another benefit of using misshapen fruits and vegetables is the reduced price point, and at GBP 1.50, Waste Not is likely to undercut the cold-pressed juice market while saving around 3.5 tons of fresh surplus produce.

A social entrepreneur, Henry Obispo is building the first cold-pressed juice bar and plant-based eatery in Bronc, New York. Inspired by the need to create better health habits in his community, the concept “Born Juice” is being designed to use green technology and promote sustainability by the SUNY Farmingdale Department of Urban Horticulture and Design.

Industry Segmentation

Global Cold Pressed Juices Market has been segmented into category, type, distribution channel, and region. Segmentation of the market provides a deeply comprehensive view of the market and allows for accurate predictions of market trends during the forecast period.

Based on category, Covid-19 Impact on Cold Pressed Juices Market has been segmented into conventional and organic.

Based on type, Cold Pressed Juices Industry has been segmented into fruits, vegetables, and blends.

Based on distribution channel, the market has been segmented into store-based and non-store based.

Based on region, Cold Pressed Juices Industry has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World (RoW).