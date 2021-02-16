Covid-19 Impact on Fruit Puree MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Fruit puree is thick and smooth processed food product, which provides a color boost and an enhanced flavor to both food and beverage applications. Fruits with high water contents naturally have lower calorie counts when pureed. Moreover, owing to their high concentration, they have higher energy density values than fresh fruit. Intake of fruit puree can lower the risk of various chronic diseases including high blood pressure, stroke, diabetes, heart attack, high cholesterol, cancer, bone loss and kidney stones. Covid-19 Impact on Fruit Puree Market has gained acceptance in various industries such as baby nutrition, beverages, dairy & frozen desserts, and others.

The market for purees has been rising incrementally as the demand for having fresh fruit pulp all year round has increased significantly. The use of fruit purees in cooking applications, smoothies, and other food applications is motivating the development of the market extensively. Due to the high concentration of the nutritional content in fruit purees, they are seeing an increase in the number of applications. Innovations and new product improvements are projected to contribute to the market expansion in the forecast period.

Major Key Players Strategy

(Canada), Nestle (Switzerland), Kerr concentrates (U.S.), Kagome Co. Ltd (Japan) ITC Limited (India), DOHLER GmbH (Germany) and Tree top Inc. (U.S.)

The framework for growth plans has equipped the market for possible new entrants. The gaps in the market are met due to the carrying out of appropriate supply chain strategies. The development of the products and services is the principal factor increasing the market’s efficiency and controlling the trends that are gaining distinction in the market. The variety witnessed in terms of strategy creation and execution is changing the development pace of Covid-19 Impact on Fruit Puree Market. The influential success factors and players’ preferences are slowly but surely mounting by the strategies being used by market contenders. Additionally, the expansion of new products and services will add further momentum to the market development.

Industry Updates

Sep 2018 Italian Food which is one of the most reputable fruit processing companies is preparing to invest EUR 10 million in the building of its fruit juice, puree and concentrate production in Priboj, Serbia. Once the manufacturing facility is open, the fruit cultivators from this part of Serbia will resolve their product placement problems, which so far have mainly depended on the conditions and prices set by the few proprietors of refrigeration units.

Segment Analysis

The segmentation of for fruit puree industry is carried out based on type, fruit, and application. By type, the fruit puree market is segmented into conventional and organic. The organic segment is acquiring high acceptance among the population due to growing awareness concerning organic products and their linked health benefits. The organic segment is projected to boost the development of fruit puree market over the forecast period.

Based on fruit, the fruit puree market is segmented into guava, banana, mango, papaya, tomato, and others. The banana segment is observed to be the fastest rising segment due to the nutritional content present in the fruit. Based on application, the fruit puree industry is segmented into beverages, dairy & frozen desserts, baby nutrition, and others. Among all the segments, the baby nutrition segment is controlling the market followed by the beverages segment. The growing application of fruit puree in alcohol, smoothies, and other functional beverages is adding to the growth of the beverage segment.

Regional Analysis

Fruit Puree Market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). The Asia Pacific region is controlling the market shadowed by the European region. Increased consumption of smoothies due to the nutritional value of fruit puree in the European region is motivating the development of Covid-19 Impact on Fruit Puree Market in this region. In the Asia Pacific region, nations such as India, New Zealand, Japan, and Australia are the chief suppliers to fruit puree market. The changing consumption pattern and increased inclination towards fruit intake are powering the fruit puree market in this region. The North American region is likely to develop at a significant rate over the forecast period due to the rising health-conscious population. The U.S. is a significant supplier to the progress of the fruit puree market in the North American region. The growing product range and increased focus on marketing by the important companies are likely to motivate the fruit puree market in the rest of the world.