Global Civil Fixed-wing Aircraft MRO Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Civil Fixed-wing Aircraft MRO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Civil Fixed-wing Aircraft MRO development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

AAR Corporation

Air China Technic

AFI KLM E&M

Airbus

Boeing Company

British Airways Engineering

Delta TechOps

Fokker Technologies

GE Aviation

Haeco

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd

Iberia Maintenance

JAL Engineering

Korean Air

Lufthansa Technik

MTU Maintenance

Rolls Royce Holdings PLC

SIA Engineering Company

SR Technics

ST Aerospace

TAP Maintenance & Engineering

Turkish Technic

United Technologies Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Engine Maintenance

Components Maintenance

Airframe Heavy Maintenance

Line Maintenance Modification

Market segment by Application, split into

Private Transport

Commercial Transport

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Civil Fixed-wing Aircraft MRO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Civil Fixed-wing Aircraft MRO development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Civil Fixed-wing Aircraft MRO are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.