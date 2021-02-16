Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2019

The global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

U-blox Holding AG

Sequans Communications

Qualcomm, Inc

Verizon Communications

Altair Semiconductor

Commsolid GmbH

Vodafone Group Plc

Intel Corporation

Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Guardband

Inband

Standalone

Other

Segment by Application

Trackers

Wearable Devices

Smart Appliances

Smart Metering

Alarms

Detectors

Other