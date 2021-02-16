Global Electric Car Rental Market Research Report 2026

Summary – A new market study, “Global Electric Car Rental Market Driving Factors | Current Analysis | Estimated Forecast to 2023Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

Market Synopsis Market Research Future (MRFR) expects the electric car rental market 2020 to expand to a size of approximately USD 15 Billion by 2025-end. MRFR also estimates that the market expansion rate to be 15% between 2019 and 2025 (appraisal period).

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8325

Get Inside Scoop of the report, request for FREE sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8325

Top Boosters and Main Deterrents

A trend gaining momentum in the car rental industry is the use of electric vehicles in these services. This is mostly owing to the surge in government-backed initiatives across countries in the form of policies and regulations that promote use of electric vehicles. An increasing number of car rental operators are now undertaking initiatives, aiming to increase the use of electric vehicles in their fleet. Electric cars generally outperform other types of vehicles, since they offer benefits like low carbon emission, higher fuel economy, comfortable drive, reduced sound from engine and convenience of charging at home, and more. Considering these factors, it is safe to predict that the demand for electric car rental market can increase rapidly in the following years.

Also Read: https://teletype.in/@marketresearchfuture/w8Uy3UdIX

The blossoming travel and tourism sector everywhere acts as an important growth booster in the electric car rental market. The electric car rental industry is scattered, with the preference of a massive number of organized as well as unorganized companies. The need to move from unorganized to organized sector has led to the prevalence of digital or online electric car rental system. The rising demand for online car rental services is touted to be a lucrative opportunity for the renowned market players and can help market gain huge impetus in the following years.

Frequent technological innovations in e-car rental service, evolving lifestyle, and the high demand from emerging nations also induce significant market growth. Other than this, the escalating adoption of smartphones, the expanding worldwide service sector, strict vehicle emission policies and regulations, and the rapidly burgeoning global population can also accelerate market growth over the next several years.

Also Read: https://exactlywingeddream.tumblr.com/post/642099617028358144/electric-car-rental-market-size-indepth-analysis

Market Segmentation

The market for electric car rental has been considered for segments like vehicle type, application and service.

The vehicle types taken into account for market study are hybrid, plugin hybrid and battery electric car.

The main application areas of electric car rental services are executive, economic, and others. The excellent fuel efficiency, spike in gasoline prices and the mounting environmental concerns have led to great demand for economic cars in the market.

With respect to services, the market has been narrowed down to online as well as offline. The online channel is the most preferred option across the world, on account of the rising smartphone penetration, expansion of the internet of things (IoT), combined with the enhanced experience it offers to the users.

Also Read: https://phenomenalarticles.com/?p=314258&preview=true&_preview_nonce=301ff754e6

Regional Outlook

The top markets for electric car rental are Europe, North America, APAC or Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world or RoW.

The maximum share in the global market belongs to APAC, with the rising sales of e-cars and an expansive consumer base deemed as the chief growth boosters. The high demand originating from the developing nations like India, the Philippines, Vietnam and China, also benefits the market. The region boasts of a lucrative car rental market as well as tourism industry, which results in market growth as well.

The second-lead has been taken by the European market, mostly due to the high concentration of leading automotive manufacturers like Audi AG and BMW AG. Strict vehicle emission policies and regulations in France, the UK and Germany discouraging the use of diesel engines also boost the use of electric cars in the region. France, Spain and Germany have been identified as the prime markets in the region, thanks to the surge in electric vehicle car rental services and the thriving tourism sector.

North America comes third in the global market for electric car rental, in view of the widespread presence of a massive number of electric car on rental service vendors in Canada and the US. There is a strong possibility that the US can emerge as the most successful market in the region, following the expanding population of migrants and the frequent technological developments in the automobile industry.

The African market for electric car rental services can perform well in the ensuing years, all because of the favorable growth of the tourism industry. Zambia is the third fastest-expanding tourism destination in the world, which contributes considerably to the country’s GDP as well as to the growth of the electric car rental market.

Notable Companies

Easirent (UK), Sixt SE (Germany), Europcar Group (France), The Hertz Corporation (US), Zipcar (US), DriveElectric (UK), Green Motion International (UK), BlueIndy (US), Zoomcar (India), Europcar Mobility Group (France), Wattacars (Spain), Avis Budget Group, Inc. (the US), Enterprise Holdings Inc. (US), are the notable companies in the electric car rental market. These companies are undertaking strategic measures like partnerships and new service launches to procure a stronger market position.

Buy This Complete Business [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8325

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research firm that takes great pleasure in its services, providing a detailed and reliable study of diverse industries and consumers worldwide. MRFR’s methodology integrates proprietary information with different data sources to provide the client with a comprehensive understanding of the current key trends, upcoming events, and the steps to be taken based on those aspects.

Our rapidly expanding market research company is assisted by a competent team of research analysts who provide useful analytics and data on technological and economic developments. Our deemed analysts make industrial visits and collect valuable information from influential market players. Our main goal is to keep our clients informed of new opportunities and challenges in various markets. We offer step-by-step assistance to our valued clients through strategic and consulting services to reach managerial and actionable decisions.

Also Read: https://technologyforcasts.prnews.io/246170-Pneumatic-Components-Market-2021-COVID19-Impact-Size-Industry-Analysis-Key-Findings-Share-Research-Development-Status-Emerging-Technologies-Revenue-and-Key-Findings.html

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]