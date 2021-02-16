Global 3D Printing Devices Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2019

The global 3D Printing Devices market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on 3D Printing Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 3D Printing Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of 3D Printing Devices in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their 3D Printing Devices manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
3D Systems Corporation
Arcam AB
The ExOne Company
Stratasys Ltd
EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems
EnvisionTEC
Materialise NV
XYZprinting
SLM SolutionsGroup AG
M3D
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
VatPhoto Polymerization
Material Extrusion
Material Jetting
Powder Bed Fusion
Direct Energy Deposition
Other
Segment by Application
Construction
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Aerospace and Defence
Electronics
Medical
Other