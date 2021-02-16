Global PEO Software Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global PEO Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the PEO Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Justworks
Metrics
BambooHR
Zoho
Abel
AccessPoint
HROi
Zenefits
Genesis
JazzHR
Replicon
iCIMS
The Applicant Manager
Eddy
Insperity
LandrumHR
ApplicantStack
TriNet
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services
Construction
Finance and Insurance
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global PEO Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the PEO Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of PEO Software are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.