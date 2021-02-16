Global Expanded Polystyrene Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Overview:

Expanded polystyrene or Styrofoam is gaining increased traction due to its thermal insulation and craft applications. Reports that gauge the chemical and material industry have been made available by Market Research Future, which creates reports on several industry verticals that review the market growth and prospects. The market is expected to demonstrate an ascendant CAGR in the period of the forecast.

The formation of polystyrene by an improved polymerization process is expected to motivate the expansion of the market for expanded polystyrene. The lightweight durability of expanded polystyrene is greatly motivating the incorporation of this material in a range of applications. Moreover, the increased use of expanded polystyrene in packaging fast food is projected to motivate the induce further growth in the market in the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis The efficiencies achieved in the allocation of resources is expected to encourage the development of the market in the approaching period. Moreover, increased cost efficiencies are projected to positively impact the progress of the market in the coming years. Amplified investment in the market is likely to motivate the positive changes in the market in the forecast period. Strong insights into the market’s condition is motivating the expansion of the forecast period. The offering in the market has also diversified considerably ensuring availability of better-quality products in the market. The emergence of specialization in production has also increasingly improved the growth trajectory of the market. The decrease in trade restrictions is anticipated to create favorable opportunities for development in the forecast period. The presence of favorable trade policies is anticipated to improve the growth of the market in the impending period.



ACH Foam Technologies, Inc

Kaneka Corporation

SABIC

BASF SE

Alpek S.A.B. de C.V

StyroChem

Synbra Holding BV

Unipol Holland B.V.

NOVA Chemicals Corporation

Versalis S.p.A

Segmental Analysis

The assessment of the segments in the Expanded Polystyrene market is conducted on the basis of type, region, and application. Based on type, the expanded polystyrene market is segmented into grey, white, and black expanded polystyrenes. Among these segments, the white expanded polystyrene segment controls a bulk of the market share owing to remarkable features provided by the product. The expanded polystyrene market based on comprises of automotive, construction & buildings, packaging, and others. The packaging segment accounts for a chief share of the market due to the rising popularity of expanded polystyrene applications in fast foods, egg trays, fish, vegetables, and poultry. By regions, the expanded polystyrene market is segmented into Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, Africa, and North America.

