Covid-19 Impact on Cake Mix MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Market Overview

Global Covid-19 Impact on Cake Mix Market Demand for has increased significantly over the recent years; this can be partly attributed to the implementation of fierce marketing strategies along with attractive product packaging. The packaging innovations that are taking place have augured well for brands, they not only prolong shelf-life but also help in luring customers towards the product. Factors such as increased discretionary spending and growing number of time-bound consumers are driving the global sales of cake mix.

Key Players Strategy

Company (U.S.), The French Cake Company (France), Betty Crocker (U.S.), SUDEM Cake Mix and Products A.S. (Turkey), Pillsbury (U.S.), RMIX Alimentos SAUDÁVEIS LTDA (Brazil), ARROWHEADMILLS (U.S.), Pinnacle Foods Inc (U.S.), KRUSTEAZ (U.S.) and ITALDECOR (Italy)

Industry Trends and News

Cherryvale Farms a leading bakery company based in the US has recently launched a new 100% plant-based, dairy-free microwaveable mug-cake mixes product line. The new flavors include rich chocolate, salted caramel chocolate, Instant Indulgence range and including birthday cake. A leading food brand Green’s has recently unveiled a new chocolate egg cake kit. This new kit contains Mini Eggs to decorate, chocolate frosting mix and chocolate cake mix. The kit is a combination of indulgent and versatile product that is easy to bake.

Segmental Analysis

Based on cake type, Covid-19 Impact on Cake Mix Market has been segmented into pound cake, flourless or low-flour cake, tortes, yeast cakes, shortened cake, layer cake, foam and sponge cakes, flourless chocolate cake, cupcakes, unbaked cake, and others. Based on flavour, the market has been segmented into chocolate, caramel, fruits, vanilla, strawberry, butter scotch, red velvet, lemon and others. By Specialty diet, the market has been segmented into low-sodium, cholesterol-free, fat-free, gluten-free, low-fat, sugar-free

Regional Outlook

Based on region, the Cake Mix Industry has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). The market in North America is highly profitable and is willing to attract investment from stakeholder throughout the projection period. Meanwhile, Europe is likely to retain the second spot over 2024. This primarily owing to

the widespread popularity of bakery products in these two regions.