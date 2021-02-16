Global Biomaterials Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Highlights

Biomaterials are any materials that are used to implant missing or damaged tissues. They can be natural or synthetic in nature and regardless of their origin, they are compatible to be used in place of living tissues. Biomaterials are broadly used in drug delivery as capsules or nano-shells. Generally, they are biodegradable as well as bioresorbable so that they can disappear from organism after completing their function. They can also be used as substitutes of bone, collagen membranes, regenerative dentistry as well as in bone and cartilage regeneration during an orthopedic surgery. However, high cost associated with biomaterial production, abrasive wear of implantable products, and biocompatibility issues with the products hamper the market growth.

Key Players

Royal DSM

BASF SE

Corbion N.V.

Covestro

Invibio Ltd.

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Inc.

CAM Bioceramics BV

Celanese Corporation

Wright Medical Technology, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Bayer AG

Collagen Matrix

Regional Analysis

Global biomaterial market consists of regions namely the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America dominated the global biomaterial market owing to the technological advancement in medical technology such as the development of smart biomaterials and improving healthcare infrastructure, which have fueled the market growth. Europe holds the second largest share of the global biomaterials market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing biomaterials market across the globe. Government and private initiatives have increased awareness regarding biomaterial application and increased incidences of neurological disorders; thereby, driving the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region. The Middle East and Africa hold the least share of the global biomaterials market due to limited availability of medical facilities.

Segmentation

The global biomaterials market is segmented based on the type of biomaterials and the application.

Based on the type, the market is segmented into metallic, ceramics, polymeric, natural biomaterials, and others. The metallic segment is divided into stainless steel, titanium & titanium alloys, cobalt-chrome alloys, silver, gold, and magnesium. The ceramics segment is divided into calcium phosphate, aluminum oxide, zirconia, calcium sulfate, carbon, and glass. The polymeric segment is further divided into polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA), polyethylene, polyester, polyvinyl chloride, silicone rubber, nylon, polyetheretherketone (PEEK), polylactic acid, poly glycolic acid, and poly(lactide-coglycolide), and others. The natural biomaterials is further segmented into hyaluronic acid, collagen, gelatin, fibrin, cellulose, chitin, alginate, and silk.

.

Based on the application, the market is classified as cardiovascular, orthopedic, ophthalmology, dental, plastic surgery, wound healing, tissue engineering, neurological disorders, and others. The cardiovascular segment is divided into catheters, stents, implantable cardiac defibrillators, pacemakers, sensors, heart valves, vascular grafts, guidewires, and others. The orthopedic segment is divided into joint replacement, viscosupplementation, bioresorbable tissue fixation, spine, fracture fixation devices, and orthobiologics. The joint replacement is further divided into knee replacement, hip replacement, shoulder replacement, and others. The bioresorbable tissue fixation is divided into suture anchors, interference screws, meniscal repair tacks, and meshes. The spine is divided into spinal fusion, minimally invasive fusion surgery, and motion preservation. The fracture fixation devices is divided into bone plates, screws, pins, rods, and wires. The ophthalmology is further divided into contact lens, intraocular lens, functional replacements of ocular tissues, synthetic corneas, and others. The dental segment is further divided into dental implants, dental bone grafts & substitutes, dental membranes, and tissue regeneration materials. The plastic surgery is divided into soft tissue fillers and craniofacial surgery. The wound healing is categorized into wound closure devices, adhesion barriers, surgical hemostats, internal tissue sealants, and hernia meshes. The tissue engineering segment is divided into scaffolds for regenerative medicine, nanomaterials for biosensing, and tailoring of inorganic nanoparticles. The neurological disorders segment is divided into shunting systems, cortical neural prosthetics, hydrogel scaffolds for CNS repair, and neural stem cell encapsulation

