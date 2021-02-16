Global Conformal Coatings Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) believes that autonomous vehicles market 2020 can expect to gain a valuation of US 65.3 billion by 2017-end. It is also anticipated that between 2016 and 2027, the market can achieve favorable grounds at a high rate, despite the COVID-19 impact. We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report, offering detailed market developments following the coronavirus disease outbreak.

op Influencers and Key Challenges

Countries have stood resilient against the COVID-19 outbreak, by imposing lockdown, and the increasing deployment of technologies that use artificial intelligence. With the world recovering from the pandemic, the use of autonomous vehicles, cutting-edge innovations, and smart cities has increased majorly across the world. This is followed by emergence of lucrative opportunities in the autonomous driving industry with intelligent solutions at the forefront. With the lockdown and restrictions in dining, retail and more, post the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak, the demand for driverless deliveries as well as non-contact operations has increased tremendously, thereby boosting the demand for Autonomous Vehicles Market.



Companies continue to apply big data capabilities, robot services and AI to prevent the risk of the novel coronavirus. Autonomous vehicles have come in quite handy while battling against COVID-19, given the rising need to transport food and essential medical supplies to medical professionals and also those living in infected locations. These vehicles are being increasingly used to disinfect public and hospital surfaces to curb the virus spread. These vehicles have also been resourceful for the frontline functions such as disinfecting, cleaning logistics as well as transportation. Major companies are coming together with their unique expertise to be of any help in this grave situation. For instance, Baidu’s Apollo, an autonomous vehicle joined hands with Neolix, a regional self-driving vendor, to deliver supplies as well as food to the Beijing Haidian Hospital in June 2020.

The autonomous vehicles market is also gaining impetus on the back of the strong regulatory framework, rising spending on digital infrastructure and the high government funding. The mounting concerns with regard to safety and the continuous innovations in the automotive technologies have also sharpened the penetration of autonomous vehicles in Germany, the U.S., Japan and China. Expansion of the connected infrastructure and the move from ownership to MaaS/ mobility-as-a-service are expected to the key trends in the global market.

Segmentation:

The global autonomous vehicles market can be segmented by sensor type, hardware & software, and type.

Based on sensor type , the autonomous vehicles market can be segmented into ultrasonic, radar, lidar, image and other. Radar sensors are expected to become the fastest growing segment with a leap by 29.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on hardware & software, the autonomous vehicles market comprises cameras, communication systems, and GPS systems.

, the autonomous vehicles market comprises cameras, communication systems, and GPS systems. Based on type, the autonomous vehicles market includes semi-autonomous vehicles and fully autonomous vehicles.

Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are: Google (U.S.), General Motors (U.S.), Volkswagen (Germany), BMW (Germany), Ford Motor Company (U.S.), Baidu (China), Toyota (Japan), Tesla (U.S.), Audi (Germany), Jaguar (U.K.) among others.

