Shampoo MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

The shampoo market is growing worldwide due to growing awareness of hair hygiene and increasing purchasing power. A variety of shampoos have been introduced by manufacturers with different characteristics and forms to cater to various hair-related concerns. This is expected to drive the demand for shampoo across the world.

Based on type, the global shampoo market has been segmented into dry shampoo, cosmetic shampoo, children’s shampoo, medicated shampoo, and others. The cosmetic shampoo segment is projected to be the largest during the forecast period. Cosmetic shampoos are easily and widely available and are also less expensive than other types of shampoos. Cosmetics shampoos are available in a variety of forms, colors, and fragrances. The segment is also expected to register the highest growth rate during the review period owing to the growth of the cosmetics industry worldwide.

The global shampoo market has been segregated, by function, into anti-dandruff, volumizing, daily-use, dry and damaged hair, anti-hair fall, and others. The anti-hair fall segment is projected to gain the largest share, in terms of revenue, of the global shampoo market. Increasing pollution and hectic lifestyles have led to the rising prevalence of hair fall, which is boosting the demand for anti-hair fall products. However, the anti-dandruff segment is expected to be fastest-growing during the forecast period as harsh climatic conditions in most areas of the world and changing dietary habits of consumers have led to an increase in dandruff-related concerns.

By distribution channel, the global shampoo market has been segmented into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segment has further been classified as supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others. The store-based segment is projected to account for the larger market share due to the widespread availability of shampoos in supermarkets and hypermarkets. Moreover, there is a higher preference for store-based channels among consumers as they provide a one-stop shopping experience. However, the non-store-based segment is projected to register the highest CAGR due to the increasing adoption of e-commerce in the personal care retail industry.

Regional Analysis

The global shampoo market has been segmented, based on region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global shampoo market as growing consumer awareness about personal care and hygiene is leading to increased expenditure on personal care products.

The market in North America is expected to be the fastest-growing due to the rising prevalence of hair-related concerns.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global shampoo market are Unilever PLC (UK), Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany), The Procter & Gamble Company (US), Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (US), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Kao Corporation (Japan), Beiersdorf AG (Germany), Shiseido Company, Limited (Japan), L’Oréal S.A. (France), and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc (US)

