Ampoule Cream MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Ampoule creams are intense and potent variants of serums and essences. They are typically formulated with high concentrations of active ingredients, which claim to revive and boost the skin in 2024 and reach a market value of USD 573 Million by 2024. The increasing popularity of these products provides an opportunity to market players to increase their geographic presence in emerging markets across the world. However, the possibility of reactions due to the overuse of ampoule creams may hinder market growth during the forecast period.

The global ampoule cream market has been segmented based on type, distribution channel, and region.

Based on type, the global ampoule cream market has been divided into firming ampoule, moisturizing ampoule, anti-aging ampoule, UV-protection ampoule, multifunctional ampoule, and others. The moisturizing segment is expected to dominate the global ampoule cream market during the forecast period. Moisturizing ampoules, due to their high concentration of active ingredients, help in reducing skin dryness and acne. They also help in repairing sensitive skin and reducing aging symptoms such as wrinkles. However, changing consumer preference for a single product catering to multiple skin issues is boosting the popularity of multifunctional ampoule creams. The multifunctional ampoule segment is therefore expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the global ampoule cream market has been classified as store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segment has been further segregated into hypermarkets and supermarkets, specialty stores, and convenience stores. The store-based segment is expected to generate higher revenue, with the hypermarkets and supermarkets sub-segment being the largest as these retail stores offer strong vendor networks, high product appeal due to lucrative packaging, and ease of availability. Furthermore, consumers favor consultations and testing of skin care products before purchasing. However, the non-store-based segment is expected to register the higher CAGR during the assessment period owing to technological advancements in the e-commerce industry and growing consumer preference for online purchase.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global ampoule cream market are The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (US), LG Household & Health Care Ltd (South Korea), Amway Corp. (US), Mizon (South Korea), Coreana Cosmetics Co. Ltd (South Korea), VProve (Malaysia), Medians Co., Ltd (South Korea), and Leegeehaam Cosmetics (South Korea).

Regional Analysis

The global ampoule cream market has been segmented, by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The ampoule cream market in Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate during the forecast period. It is also expected to exhibit the highest growth rate from 2019 to 2024. Increasing spending power and an emphasis on personal care products among the working population are driving regional market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of several ampoule cream variants including peptide ampoule creams, placenta ampoule creams, and snail ampoule creams by market players are expected to drive the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

About Market Research Future:

