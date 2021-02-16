Physical Education Technology Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

This report studies the global Physical Education Technology market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Physical Education Technology market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The physical education technology market is highly dynamic as it is still in its nascent stage, with many vendors still exploring ways to converge technology with physical education activities while ensuring educational institutions do not incur substantial additional expenditure. The market is represented by a varied mix of vendors ranging from pure play physical education technology companies to equipment companies where physical education is one of the core segments of revenue generations.

Suitable software solutions and packages are available through which teachers can evaluate their students on a wide spectrum of parameters. The data obtained can be used to generate reports and dashboards under various aspects. For instance, the WELNET software offered by Focused Fitness consists of modules, such as fitness, cognitive assessment, behavior log, motor skills, online learning, data analysis, and survey. Through these modules assessment at granular levels can be made. Hence, this factor adds a lot of weightage to the assessment functionalities of an education system. This makes it as a leading trend in the market.

Vendors in the market are increasingly penetrating the education industry with the help of innovative products and solutions and are focused on enabling institutions to make use of technological advancements in the field of physical education. This has created an immense opportunity for technological interventions in physical education, which in turn, will attract numerous vendors to the market. Since educational institutions represent an underserved market, the vendors will always focus on designing products suitable to their needs at competitive prices. To retain and attract customers, vendors also focus on providing other services such as professional development, guidance for curriculum development, health and nutrition diets, and design and implementation of physical activities on campus.

In 2017, the global Physical Education Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Gopher Sport

Interactive Health Technologies

Polar Electro

School Specialty

ASUS

Exergame Fitness

Fitbit

FITSTATS Technologies

Garmin

Jawbone

Konami

Motorola Mobility

Nike

Pebble

Sony

Sqord

Focused Fitness

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Equipment

Software

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Higher education

K-12

Pre-k

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Physical Education Technology in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Physical Education Technology are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Physical Education Technology Manufacturers

Physical Education Technology Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Physical Education Technology Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Physical Education Technology market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

