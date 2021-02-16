Cider MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Market Overview

Global cider market is projected to grow at the CAGR of 5.3%. Growing popularity of alcoholic drinks, increasing number of pubs & bars across the globe are the key drivers of this market. However, increase in urbanization and globalization has increased the popularity of cider. Furthermore, women population prefer ciders, as ciders are sweeter and fruity in taste, this refreshing taste of cider is anticipated to drive the market during the forecasted period.

Globally, there is huge demand for alcoholic drinks, due to increasing trends of pubbing from the younger population has increased the consumption of ciders. Apple and pear ciders are the best sellers among all the fruit ciders, nevertheless consumers are now open to taste various fruit flavors & different combination. Apple cider will dominate the market, however pear ciders will be highest growing segment during the forecasted period. Furthermore, sparkling ciders has shown huge potential in the market, followed by sweet ciders as ciders contains antioxidants, phytochemicals such as phenolic, flavonoids, and carotenoids, these healthy dose of nutrients from cider is one of the key driving factors from this market.

Apple cider is made from the juice that is extracted from the pulp of pureed apples and further fermented. Additionally, apple cider vinegar is made from apple cider, which is used as a cure for some health conditions. The consumers in these mature markets are seeking for beer alternative which represents huge opportunity for cider drink. This huge application of cider in various sector, is estimated to drive the market during the forecasted period.

Regional Analysis

The global cider market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these APAC region will highest growing market, but as cider is largely consumed in European countries, Europe will dominate the market. Canada,

U.S., Australia and Japan are the major importers of cider in the world. Emerging markets like India and China have been considered as potential markets for cider due to growing demand for alcoholic drinks in recent years.

Major Key Players

This report includes a study of strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches by the major Cider market players. It further includes product portfolios, developments of leading major players which includes.

Bulmer (Scotland)

Stella Artois (Belgium)

Old Mout (New Zealand)

Pimm (England)

Carling (England)

Rekorderlig (Sweden) and

Kopparberg (Sweden)

Key Findings

Europe occupies highest average consumption of Cider market share during the period 2011-2015

Segments

Cider market has been segmented on the basis of source apple, pear, lime, cranberry, mixed fruit and others

Cider has been segmented on the basis of by type dry cider, sweet cider, sparkling cider, still cider and others