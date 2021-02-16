Peel-Off Face Mask MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Global Peel-Off Face Mask Market size is projected to be valued at USD 2,644.9 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2020 and 2026. The global market has been largely benefiting from the increasing demand for skin-enhancing products across the world. Growing urbanization, followed by increased per capita disposable income, has created a huge opportunity for the cosmetic industry wherein consumers have increased their spending on skincare products. The growing awareness for peel-off face masks through social media and celebrity endorsements are expected to spur market growth during the forecast period.

Moreover, the growth of the e-commerce sector and the inclination of manufacturers toward this mode of distribution is further expected to boost the growth of the peel-off face mask market during the review period. The key players in the market have been responsive to shifting consumer preferences and are focused on strategic acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships. Investments in the market are projected to have a significant impact on the peel-off face mask market size during the forecast period.

Market USP

Increasing Prevalence of Skin Concerns

Growth Opportunities in the Market

Increasing demand for natural & organic beauty products: The phenomenon of ‘returning to original self’ is becoming a fashion statement with more and more people interested in buying only chemical-free products. The demand for natural and organic beauty products is rising with the growing awareness of the health hazards and dangers of toxic chemicals in non-organic products among people. This, in turn, has raised the demand for organic and natural peel-off face mask.

Increasing Spending by Women on Skin Care Products: The women segment is projected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period. The growing working women population and their increasing per capita disposable income are fueling the growth of the global skin care market. The global percentage of the female workforce in the total labor force was approximately 39% in 2019. Growing awareness of face masks through various social media platforms is driving the peel-off face mask trend, especially among women.

Non-Store-Based Distribution Channels Gaining Popularity across the Globe: The non-store-based segment is projected to register a higher growth rate during the forecast period. based distribution channels for the sales of their products. Companies are opting for online distribution platforms as they extend their consumer reach.

Key Players