Global Antibiotics Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

Global Antibiotics Market Research Report: By Drug class (Cephalosporins, Penicillin, Macrolides, Carbapenem, Aminoglycosides, Sulfonamides, Others), By Spectrum of Activity (Broad-spectrum Antibiotic, Narrow-spectrum Antibiotic), By Drug Origin (Natural, Semi-synthetic, Synthetic) and By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Research Organizations, Others) – Forecast to 2025

Market Highlights:

According to MRFR analysis, Antibiotics Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and was valued at USD 51,835 Million in 2018.

Antibiotics are powerful medicines that fight bacterial infections. They either stop bacteria from reproducing or destroy them. Several types of antibiotics are available, and they are generally available with a prescription in most countries.

The growth of global antibiotics market is driven by various factors such as increasing efforts undertaken by major companies for the development of advanced antibiotic products, development of generic drugs, increasing approval of antibiotic drugs, rise in incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, growing investment opportunities by biotech companies in research and development, is expected to drive the growth of the global antibiotics market.

Several market players currently dominate the global antibiotics market. The key players are involved in product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market positions.

Market Influencers

An increasing number of antibiotics in the clinical development stage. In June 2019, approximately 42 new antibiotics with the ability to treat severe bacterial infections were in the clinical development stage. As a result, increasing the number of antibiotics would drive the demand for the global antibiotics market

Segmentation

The global antibiotics market has been segmented based on drug class, spectrum of activity, drug origin, and end user.

The market, based on drug class, has been divided into cephalosporins, penicillin, fluoroquinolones, macrolides, carbapenem, aminoglycosides, sulfonamides, and others. The carbapenem segment is likely to be the fastest growing during the review period due to the increasing incidence of pneumonia, urinary tract infections, which would increase the usage of the carbapenem class of antibiotics. Thus, the rising usage of carbapenem will substantially drive the growth of the antibiotics market.

The global antibiotics market has been bifurcated, based on spectrum of activity, into broad-spectrum antibiotics and narrow-spectrum antibiotics. The broad-spectrum antibiotic segment is expected to hold the majority share of the market as this broad-spectrum antibiotic act against a wide range of diseases, which helps to fight against microbial resistance.

The global antibiotics market has been segmented based on drug origin into natural, semisynthetic, and synthetic. Semisynthetic is expected to be the fastest segment owing to fewer side-effects and has a higher spectrum of activity, which would eventually drive the growth of the antibiotic market in this segment.

The end user segment of the antibiotics market includes hospitals & clinics, research organizations, and others. The hospitals & clinics segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market as the majority of treatments and procedures are carried out in hospitals, which ultimately increases the usage of antibiotics in the antibiotics market. For instance, according to centers for disease control and prevention (CDC), in 2018, use of the most antibiotics in hospitals increased by nearly 40% for carbapenems and more than 30% for vancomycin. As a result, driving the growth of the antibiotics market.

Market Restraints

Increasing antibiotic-resistant infections. In the US, every year, approximately 2 million people are infected with antibiotic-resistant bacteria, and at least 23,000 people die as a result of this.

Rise in drug approval costs

The report for Global market by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides detail information about and strategies used by top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Global Market – Competitive Dashboard

Some of the key players in the Global Antibiotics Market are Novartis AG (Switzerland), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK), Sanofi (France), Bayer AG (Germany), Eli Lilly and Company (US), and Merck & Co., Inc. (US).

