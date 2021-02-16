Railway HVAC Market Size, Trends, Worldwide Outlook & Forecast To 2031

Railway HVAC Market: Introduction

HVAC system in railway plays an essential role in providing comfort for passengers during the traveling and which is considered as the main driving factor for growth of railway HVAC market. Generally railway HVAC system is used to control the ventilation, temperature and humidity, and to provide the quality indoor air in railway. The railway HVAC systems are not only installed to provide comfort to the passengers but also installed to cool down the batteries and other parts of the railway.

The current limitations of transport infrastructure in developing as well as developed countries have fueled the expansion and development of existing and new rail lines respectively which plays an important role for the growth of railway HVAC market over the forecast period. Growing population and increased traffic in urban areas increases the importance of public transportation over there and indirectly drives the railway HVAC market.

Railway HVAC Market: Dynamics

The global railway HVAC market is majorly driven by the increasing demand of HVAC system from railways over the forecast period. In addition, Increase in demand for public transport by the government is also expected to boost the growth of railway HVAC market. Furthermore, the increased need for comfort while traveling plays an important role to drive the growth of railway HVAC market over the forecast period.

When compared to conventional railway HVAC system, the emerging trend of new railway HVAC systems will contribute to fuel-saving and is expected to witness the growth of railway HVAC market over the forecast period. On other hand, the factors like mechanical failure and high maintenance cost may hamper the growth of railway HVAC market over the forecast period.

Besides, the heavyweight of the HVAC system further increases the weight of railway coach is also considered as a restraining factor for the growth of railway HVAC market.

Railway HVAC Market: Segmentation

The global railway HVAC market is segmented on the basis of type, components, cooling capacity and application.

Based on type, the global railway HVAC market is segmented as:

Standalone

Roof Mounted

Side Mounted

Based on components, the global railway HVAC market is segmented as:

Evaporator

Condenser

Compressor

Refrigerant

Based on cooling capacity (KW), the global railway HVAC market is segmented as:

Less than 20

21 to 40

Greater than 40

Based on application, the global railway HVAC market is segmented as:

Light Urban Rail

Medium Speed Rail

High Speed Rail

Railway HVAC Market: Regional Lookout

The global railway HVAC market is segmented into seven regions: Latin America (Brazil, Mexico), North America (USA, Canada), Europe (Germany, Spain, UK, France and Russia), Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa and South Africa), South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Rest of South Asia), East Asia (China, Japan and South Korea), and Oceania (New Zealand and Australia).

During the forecast period, the regions like South Asia and East Asia are expected to witness the high growth in railway HVAC market owing to the strong rail network in countries like India and China. Followed to Asian regions, the region North America is expected to show dominance in railway HVAC market due to the increasing need for comfort while traveling. On the other hand, the region Europe, mainly Western Europe is expected to show considerable growth in railway HVAC market due to the expected growth in railway network across the region during the forecast period.

Railway HVAC Market: Prominent Players

Prominent players in the global railway HVAC market are as follows:

Siemens

Emerson Electric Company

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

DC Aircoe

Knorr-Bremse AG

Faiveley Transport

Honeywell International Inc.

Lloyd Electric Engineering Limited

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation

Kiepe Electric

