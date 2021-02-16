Off-road Vehicle Shock Absorber Market Size, Trends, Worldwide Outlook & Forecast To 2031

Off-road Vehicle Shock Absorber Market: Introduction

Off-road vehicle shock absorbers are hydraulic or mechanical devices designed to damp and absorb shock impulses. By converting the kinetic energy of the shocks into different energy forms, off-road vehicle shock absorbers absorb and dampen these shock impulses. The role of off-road shock absorbers in off-road vehicle set ups is essential to ensure comfort and a smooth ride. Shock absorbers, being an internal part of off-road vehicles, require continuous development to better performance.

Additionally, the increasing demand for off-road vehicles such as ATVs and UTVs because of their improved fuel efficiency is expected to positively influence the demand for off-road vehicle shock absorbers.

Off-road Vehicle Shock Absorber Market: Dynamics

The off-road vehicle shock absorber market is mainly driven by the rising demand for comfort levels in off-road vehicles, and increasing availability of improved suspension technology in off-road vehicles. The use of advanced optimization techniques for the light weighting of suspension components plays an important role in driving the off-road vehicle shock absorber market. The increasing popularity of the use of shock absorbers and the stiffening of dampers to be used for off-road vehicles such as ATVs and UTV are expected to boost the off-road vehicle shock absorber market during forecast period. Increasing levels of different applications have led to the development of the shock absorber sector at a significant pace, which indirectly drives the off-road vehicle shock absorber market.

During the forecast period, the use of off-road vehicle shock absorbers in off-road vehicles to enhance their controllability and drivability in rough road conditions further drives the off-road vehicle shock absorber market. Since shock absorbers are complementary products to the automobile sector, their demand is also influenced by the diversification of the automobile sector, which might restrain the off-road vehicles shock absorber market during the forecast period.

Off-road Vehicle Shock Absorber Market: Segmentation

The global off-road vehicle shock absorber market is segmented on the basis of product, sales channel, material, and adjustment.

Based on product, the global off-road vehicle shock absorber market is segmented as,

Twin Tube Off-road Vehicle Shock Absorbers

Mono Tube Off-road Vehicle Shock Absorbers

Reservoir Off-road Vehicle Shock Absorbers

Pneumatic Off-road Vehicle Shock Absorbers

Coil over Off-road Vehicle Shock Absorbers

Based on sales channel, the global off-road vehicle shock absorber market is segmented as,

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Aftermarket

Based on material, the global off-road vehicle shock absorber market is segmented as,

Steel Off-road Vehicle Shock Absorbers

Aluminum Off-road Vehicle Shock Absorbers

Based on adjustment, the global off-road vehicle shock absorber market is segmented as,

Adjustable Off-road Vehicle Shock Absorbers

Non Adjustable Off-road Vehicle Shock Absorbers

Off-road Vehicle Shock Absorber Market: Regional Lookout

The global off-road vehicle shock absorber market is segmented into seven regions: North America (USA, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico), Europe (Germany, Russia), Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa), East Asia (South Korea, China, and Japan), South Asia (India, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of South Asia) and Oceania (Australia, New Zealand). Due to higher innovation in the off-road vehicle shock absorber regions such as North America and Europe, they are dominating the off-road vehicle shock absorber market.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to show considerable growth in the off-road vehicle shock absorber market during the forecast period, due to the changing trend of preferring off-road vehicles and increase in the production of off-road vehicles in developing countries such as India, China, and Japan. On other hand, the MEA region is expected to show moderate market growth during forecast period.

Off-road Vehicle Shock Absorber Market: Prominent Players

Prominent players in the global off-road vehicle shock absorber market are as follows:

KONI

Ravon Auto

KYB

Monroe

ADS Racing Shocks

FOX Factory. Inc.

Fulcrum Suspensions specialists

Tenneco Inc.

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

