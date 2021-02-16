Global SOMATOSTATIN ANALOGS Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Global Somatostatin Analogs Market Research Report, By Types (Octreotide, Lanreotide, and Pasireotide), By Applications (Neuroendocrine Tumor (NET), Acromegaly and others), By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2025

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT :https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8633

Global Market – Overview

According to MRFR analysis, Somatostatin Analogs Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and is anticipated to reach USD 8,640 Million by 2025.

The growth of the global somatostatin analogs market is driven by various factors such as increasing research & development activity in the somatostatin analogs market and increasing numbers of players involved in the development of generic versions of somatostatin

ALSO READ :http://medicaldevicetechnology.over-blog.com/2020/10/global-somatostatin-analogs-market-marketing-channel-demand-overview-future-trends.html

analogs. Some of the key companies operating in this market are Nodysis Pharma, United Biotech, Wockhardt, Neiss, Sun Pharma, and Ferring Holding SA, among others. In addition, the rising incidence rate of the NETs; and increasing efforts by government bodies and public and private organizations to increase awareness about Acromegaly are some of the other factors for the growth of the somatostatin analogs market.

However, lack of awareness leading to a high number of undiagnosed people, and the availability of the alternative treatment options for the treatment of NETs and Acromegaly are thwarting the growth of the somatostatin analogs market.

The Global Somatostatin Analogs Market was dominated by a few players in the past. However, the increasing demand for treatment options is creating opportunities for new entrants to step into the market. Thus, there is a change in the competitive scenario in the somatostatin analogs market. A large number of companies in the market, such as Camurus AB and Chiasma Inc., among others have the

ALSO READ :https://insightoutlook2020.wordpress.com/2020/10/22/global-somatostatin-analogs-market-top-companies-and-technology-analysis-by-type-growth-factors/

product pipeline of somatostatin analogs. The increasing number of companies bring more investments in the market which positively impacts the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas is expected to be the largest market owing to the increased awareness about NET’s and high per capita disposable incomes. The somatostatin analogs market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The high occurrence of NET’s in US is one of the reasons for the growth of the market in the country. The European somatostatin analogs market is the fastest-growing market, and it has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been divided as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The presence of a number of product manufacturers such as Novartis AG (Switzerland), Ipsen Pharma (France), Fresenius Kabi (Germany) is one of the factors pushing the growth of the regional market. The somatostatin analogs market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Due to the rising per capita healthcare expenditure and growing awareness towards the treatment of acromegaly and NETs, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast. The somatostatin analogs market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

Segmentation

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/diesel-generator-market-2021-analysis-of-industry-share-current-scenario-competitive-landscape-and-business-prospect-by-forecast-to-2024-2021-02-01

The Global Somatostatin Analogs Market has been Segmented Based on Type and Application. The market, based on type, has been divided into Octreotide, Lanreotide, and Pasireotide. The Octreotide segment is likely to hold the largest during the review period as it is the most commonly used type of vaccine and is commercially available across the globe. Pasireotide is predicted to be the fastest-growing segment due to the growing awareness about the treatment options for Cushing’s Syndrome which is commonly treated by Pasireotide.

The global somatostatin analogs market has been segmented, on the basis of application, into neuroendocrine tumors (NETs), acromegaly, Cushing’s syndrome, and others. The neuroendocrine tumor segment is expected to hold the maximum share of the market throughout the forecast period. The acromegaly segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the assessment period.

Key Players

Some of the Key Players in the Global Somatostatin Analogs Market are Novartis AG (Switzerland), Ipsen Pharma (France), Fresenius Kabi (Germany), Peptron (South Korea), Pfizer Inc. (US), and Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Israel).

Besides these key players, there are several potential market entrants which are working on the pipeline products in the somatostatin analogs market. Some of these players are Camurus AB (Sweden), Chiasma, Inc. (US), Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (US), Dauntless Pharmaceuticals (US), Midatech Pharma plc (UK), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (India), among others.

TOC:

Report Prologue 2. Market Introduction 2.1 Definition 2.2 Scope of the Study 2.2.1 Research Objective 2.2.2 Assumptions 2.2.3 Limitations 3. Research Methodology 3.1 Introduction 3.2 Primary Research 3.3 Secondary research 3.4 Market Size Estimation TOC…Continued

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/cmos-and-scmos-image-sensor-market-driven-by-the-growing-adoption-of-ai-technology-know-covid-19-analysis-top-companies–sony-bae-systems-plc-canon-2021-01-12

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]