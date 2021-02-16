Global ADHESION BARRIER Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Global Adhesion Barrier Market Highlights:

According to MRFR analysis, Global Adhesion Barrier Market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.32% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and expected to reach USD 928.78 Million by 2025.

The Global Adhesion Barrier Market is expected to grow at a stable pace. The increasing surgical procedures for small bowel obstruction, infertility, & chronic pelvic pain, cost-effective prevention of adhesions, and increasing product development, among others, is expected boost the growth of the market. However, the risk of using adhesion barrier in patients with a history of hypersensitivity and the choice of using adhesion barriers among surgeons have been major factors hampering the growth of the market.

Global Adhesion Barrier Market Research Report: By Product (Synthetic Adhesion Barriers (Hyaluronic Acid, Regenerated Cellulose, Polyethylene Glycol), Natural Adhesion Barriers (Collagen & Protein, Fibrin)), Formulation (Film, Gel, Liquid), Severity (Mild Adhesion, Severe Adhesion), Application (Gynecological Surgeries, General/Abdominal Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Neurological Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Reconstructive Surgeries) – Forecast till 2025

Abdominal surgery is one of the most common reasons for adhesions; it is estimated that about 70-85% of all adhesions are attributed to abdominal surgery. The majority of the laparoscopy procedure leads to adhesions. Gallbladder disease is one of the most common procedures done in the United States with more than 1.2 million cholecystectomies done annually. Furthermore, annually in the US, it is projected that about 400,000 laparotomies are performed for small bowel obstruction. Likewise, in Europe, 500,000 laparoscopy surgeries are performed per year. These factors are expected to positively impact the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

On a regional basis, the market has been segmented into four major regions including the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Americas is anticipated to dominate the global adhesion barrier market owing to the presence of a large number of medical

device companies, rising research and development, increasing laparoscopy procedures, and the presence of a large patient pool. Europe is expected to account for the second-largest share in the global adhesion barrier market owing to the increasing utilization of advanced adhesion barriers and the increasing development of products by existing manufacturers. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market. This is attributed to a large patient pool in hugely populated countries like China, India, and Indonesia among others, increasing gynecological surgeries, rising government programs for the awareness of women related diseases.

Furthermore, various major players are keen on investing in the region owing to high untapped opportunities. The Middle East & Africa accounted for the least market share. However, the presence of untapped markets in the region and rise in awareness among patients about the advantages of adhesion barriers would provide growth opportunities in the coming years.

Segmentation

The Global Adhesion Barrier Market has been segmented into product, formulation, severity, and application.

By product, the market has been segmented into synthetic adhesion barriers and natural adhesion barriers. The synthetic adhesion barriers are further segmented into hyaluronic acid, regenerated cellulose, polyethylene glycol, and among others. The accounted for major market share owing to various advantages over natural adhesion barriers and the cost-effectiveness of these products.

On the basis of formulation, the global adhesion barrier market is bifurcated into film, gel, and liquid. Film-based adhesion owing to better handling characteristics and positive results compared to other types of adhesion barriers.

On the basis of severity, the market is segmented into mild adhesion, severe adhesion. Based on application the market is segmented into gynecological surgeries, general/abdominal surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, neurological surgeries, urological surgeries, reconstructive surgeries and other

Key Players

Some of the Key Players in the Global Adhesion Barrier Market are Johnson & Johnson, Anika Therapeutics, Atrium Medical Corporation (A Part of Getinge Group), Baxter International, Betatech Medical, C. R. Bard, FzioMed, Innocoll Holdings, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, MAST Biosurgery, Normedi Nordic, and Sanofi, among others.

