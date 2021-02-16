Membrane Filtration Systems Market Size, Trends, Worldwide Outlook & Forecast To 2031

Membrane Filtration Systems Market: Introduction

A membrane is a thin layer of a semipermeable material, made of different materials like cellulose acetate available in wide range of defined pore sizes. Membrane filtration is a pressure-driven separation process that uses the membrane for both chemical and mechanical filtration of particles. Membrane filtration systems help to retain the original characteristics of different products by removing different unwanted elements from them.

Membrane filtration systems assist in the removal of bacteria and microorganism, which can give colors, odors, and tastes to water and react with them to form disinfection by-products. While doing so, the membrane filtration systems make sure that there should not be or minimum changes made to the original products.

Membrane Filtration Systems Market: Dynamics

The global membrane filtration systems market is majorly driven by the rising awareness among the consumers related to safety and filtration process and is expected to further increase the demand for membrane filtration systems market over the forecast period. Besides the increasing government regulations regarding filtration and safety are driving the membrane filtration systems market. Furthermore, the advancement in technologies related to membrane filtration systems is increasing day by day and expected to continue the same over the forecast period, which will automatically drive the market for global membrane filtration systems.

However, the factors like development in generic productions, high growth in dairy and pharmaceutical industries are expected to boost the global membrane filtration systems market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the factor like requirement of high setup cost may hamper the growth of global membrane filtration systems market during the forecast period.

Membrane Filtration Systems Market: Segmentation

The global Membrane Filtration Systems market is segmented on the basis of type, module design, membrane material and application.

Based on type, the global Membrane Filtration Systems market is segmented as:

Reverse Osmosis

Microfiltration

Nano filtration

Ultrafiltration

Based on module design, the global Membrane Filtration Systems market is segmented as:

Spiral Wound Membrane Filtration Systems

Tubular Membrane Filtration Systems

Plate & Frame Membrane Filtration Systems

Based on membrane material, the global Membrane Filtration Systems market is segmented as:

Ceramic

Polymeric

Based on application, the global Membrane Filtration Systems market is segmented as:

Water & Wastewater

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

Others

Membrane Filtration Systems Market: Prominent Players

Prominent players in the global membrane filtration systems market are as follows:

Suez Water Technologies and Solutions

GEA Group AG

Pall Corporation

Alfa Laval AB

Koch Membrane Systems Inc

Prominent GmbH

Pentair Plc.

SPX Flow, Inc.

3M Company

Porvair Filtration Group

