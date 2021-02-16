Global Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2025

This report focuses on the global Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/5442670-covid-19-impact-on-global-integrated-facilities-management
The key players covered in this study
Compass Group
Sodexo
CBRE Group
Cushman＆Wakefield
JLL
ISS Facilities Services
ALSO READ : https://www.einpresswire.com/article/523229866/integrated-facilities-management-ifm-market-2020-global-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2026
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Asset & Space Management
Project Management
Real Estate Portfolio Management & Lease Administration
Energy & Environment Sustainability
Maintenance Management
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Real Estate & Infrastructure
Healthcare
Utilities
Other
ALSO READ : https://www.newsmaker.com.au/news/378288/global-pet-care-ecommerce-market-2020-emerging-trends-size-share-demand-opportunities-covid19-impact-analysis-and-forecast2026
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
ALSO READ : https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/06/coal-fired-boiler-2021-global-market-size-share-market-growth-opportunities-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026/
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
ALSO READ : https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/06/web-to-print-service-market-research-projection-by-trends-sales-predicted-revenue-outlook-analysis-amp-forecast-to-2026/