Global Lung Function Tests Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Market Highlights

Lung function tests are a part of routine diagnostic tests recommended by the healthcare provider. These tests are used to diagnose number of respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and allergic conditions such as asthma. It comprises of tests

such as spirometry, gas diffusion test, body plethysmography, bronchial provocation test, and others. Lung function tests also determine the whether the lungs are working properly, and their capacity to carry out respiration, thus making it necessary to identify the mode of treatment, and administration of drugs.

Prevalence of asthma is on the rise across the globe, especially in the developing countries. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases in urban areas for developing countriesand rising geriatric population. Additionally, increasing research and development activities, and technological advancements to identify the causes and risk factors for infectious lung diseases are fuelling the global lung function tests market growth.

The global lung function tests market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 55 market data tables and figures spread over 101 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content (TOC) & market synopsis on “Lung Function Tests market research report–Global forecast till 2023.”

Regional Analysis

The lung function tests market share is growing at a rapid pace in the Americas owing to emphasis on healthy lifestyle, and prevention of lung diseases. Also, increasing demand for technologically advanced diagnostic devices and the presence of major market players adding fuel to the growth of the market.

In Europe, the prevalence of allergic conditions is high, especially asthma, and allergy rhinitis. Rising prevalence of allergic conditions, and extensive research and development activities on the medical devices drive the market growth.

In Asia Pacific, the increasing prevalence of asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, poor healthcare system, and availability of diagnostic services leads the market growth. According to the data from GLOBOCAN, in 2012, the age-standardized rate (ASR) of incidence of gastrointestinal diseases in Asia Pacific was 15.8 and mortality was 11.7 per 100,000 person. According to World Health Organization (WHO), the geriatric population in China in the year 2013 was 22.6 million which is expected to show a massive growth to 90.4 million in 2050.

In the Middle East & Africa, the demand for medical devices is increasing for the diagnosis of chronic diseases such as COPD and others. Rising awareness about lung diseases among the adults, and development of the healthcare sector in the African countries also drive the growth of the market.

Major Players in Lung Function Tests Market:

Some of the key players in the global market are CareFusion Corporation (U.S.), MGC Diagnostic Corporation (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), Perkin Elmer (U.S., Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), COSMED srl (Italy), NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION (Japan), and others.

Segmentation

The global lung function tests market is segmented on the basis of type, indication, devices, and end user.

On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into spirometry, gas diffusion test, body plethysmograph, bronchial provocation test, and others.

On the basis of the indication, the market is segmented into asthma, chronic bronchitis, respiratory infections, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, pneumonia, lung cancer, and others.

On the basis of the devices, the market is segmented into spirometer, breath CO monitor, oscillometer, ergospirometer, dose controlled drug nebulizer, and others.

On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

