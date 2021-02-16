Global Agentless Remote Support Software Market Research Report 2019-2025

Agentless remote access is remote network access obtained without the installation of software on a user’s device. Agentless remote support software can connect to a remote client without configuring network settings or installing software.

Currently, the market concentration rate is very high. agentless remote support software market has a relatively high degree of brand identity, big players are leading the market.

North America is witnessed to dominate the Agentless Remote Support Software market during forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising demand of Agentless Remote Support Software especially by U.S. based companies and availability of high-tech infrastructure in the region. Also, the high adoption of smartphones and other handheld devices by end-consumers is also expected to support the market growth of Agentless Remote Support Software in the region. Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in Agentless Remote Support Software market during forecast period. The improvement in network connectivity which is improving the internet speed, and rising demand for cost-effective solutions for expensive desktop accessibility is expected to fuel the market growth in the region.

In 2018, the global Agentless Remote Support Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Agentless Remote Support Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Agentless Remote Support Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Bomgar

Cisco WebEx

LogMeIn

TeamViewer

NTRglobal

Rsupport

F5 Networks, Inc

Citrix Systems

SimpleHelp

Techinline

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Enterprise

SMB

Market segment by Application, split into

IT Industry

Government

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Agentless Remote Support Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Agentless Remote Support Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Agentless Remote Support Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.