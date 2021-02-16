Global AI-powered Video Analytics Market Research Report 2019-2025

AI powered video analytics are event-based solutions that apply deep learning and artificial intelligence, efficiently analyses vast amount of data generated by videos, and generates quick response in real time. This system reduces manual monitoring and associated costs and increases productivity of video surveillance systems.

ALSO READ – https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/2594943/global-bath-fitting-and-accessory-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2/

North Americas will contribute to the maximum growth of this intelligent video surveillance market throughout the predicted period. Factors such as the growing need for an increased overall productivity, business analytics, and rise in OTT services, will positively influence the AI-powered video analytics market size and share in this region.

ALSO READ – https://soccernurds.com/uncategorized/1628183/global-bath-fitting-and-accessory-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2020-2026/

In 2018, the global AI-powered Video Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

ALSO READ – https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/2040527/global-bath-fitting-and-accessory-market-research-report-2020-2026/

This report focuses on the global AI-powered Video Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AI-powered Video Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

ALSO READ – https://thedailychronicle.in/news/2877291/global-bath-fitting-and-accessory-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2026/

The key players covered in this study

Agent Vi

Cisco

IBM

IntelliVision

Verint

Vintra

…

ALSO READ – https://reviewindependent.com/uncategorized/1186034/global-bath-fitting-and-accessory-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2020-2026/

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Transportation

Infrastructure

Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global AI-powered Video Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the AI-powered Video Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AI-powered Video Analytics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.