Global AI-powered Video Analytics Market Research Report 2019-2025

AI powered video analytics are event-based solutions that apply deep learning and artificial intelligence, efficiently analyses vast amount of data generated by videos, and generates quick response in real time. This system reduces manual monitoring and associated costs and increases productivity of video surveillance systems.
North Americas will contribute to the maximum growth of this intelligent video surveillance market throughout the predicted period. Factors such as the growing need for an increased overall productivity, business analytics, and rise in OTT services, will positively influence the AI-powered video analytics market size and share in this region.
In 2018, the global AI-powered Video Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global AI-powered Video Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AI-powered Video Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Agent Vi
Cisco
IBM
IntelliVision
Verint
Vintra
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail
Transportation
Infrastructure
Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global AI-powered Video Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the AI-powered Video Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AI-powered Video Analytics are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.