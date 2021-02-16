Di Methyl Ether Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast year

The “Global Di Methyl Ether Market- – Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Market Size and Forecast” was estimated to be around US$ 4.2 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to grow with 17.0% of growth rate during the future period. This report segments the global Di Methyl Ether market by source, application and geography. Coal is the most common type of source used for the manufacturing of Di-methyl Ether. Asia-Pacific holds large abundance of coal and hence, majority of the Di-methyl ether produced globally is from coal. Asia-Pacific led the consumption of Di-methyl Ether globally. The region accounted for 94% of market share in terms of value followed by Europe, North America, Latin America and Rest of the World with a respective market share of 2%, 2% and 1% in the year 2016. Growing markets: Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Di-methyl Ether market during the forecast period (2016-2025). Whereas, LPG blending is the largest application segment of Di-methyl Ether market. A percentage range from 5% to 20% Di-methyl ether is used with LPG for blending purpose. China is the largest consumer of LPG Blending application in the world. The market size and forecast for each segment has been provided for the period 2014 to 2025, considering 2015 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the forecast period 2016 to 2025 for every reported segment.

The report aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of market across different segments, such as types, application and regions. The years considered for the study are:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2015

Base Year – 2015

Estimated Year – 2016

Projected Year – 2025

Companies reported in this report are: Mitsubishi Corporation, Grillo-Werke AG, Korea Gas Corporation, Oberon Fuels, Akzo Nobel, China Energy and others. For company profiles in the report, 2014 has been considered. Where information is unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

TARGET AUDIENCE

Manufacturers

Traders, Distributors, And Suppliers of Di Methyl Ether

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The research report categorizes the Di Methyl Ether market in each of the following submarkets to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends:

GLOBAL DI METHYL ETHER MARKET, BY SOURCE

Coal

Methanol

Natural Gas

Methanol

Bio Based Source

GLOBAL DI METHYL ETHER MARKET, BY APPLICATION

LPG Blending

Aerosol Propellants

Transportation Fuel

Power Generation

Others

GLOBAL DI METHYL ETHER MARKET, BY REGION

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

GLOBAL DI METHYL ETHER MARKET, GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

Further Breakdown of The North America Di Methyl Ether Market

S.

Canada