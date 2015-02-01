Categories
All News

Detonator Research Report 2015-2020

Market Overview

 

The Global

 

Detonator Market is expected

 

to be valued at USD 564.97

 

Million by 2025, with a CAGR of 1.98% during the forecast period (2019–2025).

 

The report covers segmentations and drivers for a better glimpse

 

of the market in the coming years. A detonator is a device used to trigger an

 

explosive instrument. The detonator is also called an initiation system and can

 

be initiated by chemical, mechanical, and electronic systems. Detonator consist

 

of small explosives, with low ignition temperatures, which provide the

 

activation energy to start the detonation in the main charge. There are three

 

types of detonators namely electric, non-electric, and electronic.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT :

 

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8201

 

 

 

 

Segmental Analysis

 

The global detonator market is segmented based on type, and

 

application.

 

On the basis of type, the non-electric detonator segment is

 

expected to dominate the market. Non-electric detonator systems have been used

 

in the explosive industry for many years through cap and fuse methods. Fully

 

non-electric detonator initiation systems were introduced to offer all the

 

advantages proposed by electric detonators, along with the added safety

 

benefits of radio frequency energy, insensitivity to electricity, and

 

electromagnetic radiation. Moreover, these non-electric detonators can provide

 

several delays during the blasting operations owing to their ease in designing

 

larger initiation sequences, which ultimately results in improved operational

 

flexibility. Thus, it is expected to increase the demand for non-electric

 

detonator in detonator market during the forecast period.

 

On the basis of application, the coal mines segment is expected to

 

dominate the market. The increasing mining sector in countries, such as India

 

and China, are expected to offer promising growth opportunities for the coal mines

 

segment during the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://telegra.ph/Detonator-Industry-Analysis-2021-COVID-19-Impact-Growth-Industry-Analysis-Business-Opportunities-and-Latest-Innovations-01-22

 

Regional Analysis

 

Geographic analysis of the global detonator market spans across

 

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and rest of the world.

 

In 2018,

 

Asia-Pacific was the leading market with a market value of USD 288.10 million. The regional market value is expected to reach USD 334.5 million by 2025 with an impressive 2.25% CAGR during the forecast period.

 

The region has emerged as one of the highest consumers of metals,

 

coal, and minerals due to the rapid urbanization and infrastructure

 

development, demand for efficient power generation, and growth in

 

manufacturing, food processing, and chemical industries. Thus, the demand for

 

various metals and coal is increasing all over the region, which is expected to

 

drive the demand for detonators that are used for extracting metals and coal

 

through the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://telegra.ph/Automotive-Fuse-Market-2021—Demand-in-Market-Share-Size-Revenue-Growth-Overview-to-2023-02-01

 

In 2018, North

 

America held the second largest market share in the detonator market. The growth of detonator market in North America is estimated to

 

witness a tremendous pace, owing to the growing construction, mining, and

 

blasting activities in this region. The high demand for precious and base

 

metals and the increasing exploration activities are expected to drive the

 

growth of the mining industry in North America, and, consequently, increased

 

the demand for detonators in the region. According to the WEO, Special Report:

 

Offshore Energy Outlook 2017, in 2016, in North America, the total investments

 

in the mining industry accounted for approximately USD 112 billion. In 2018, the regional market was valued at USD 120.57 million, which is expected to reach USD 133.48 million by 2025 with a 1.56% CAGR during

 

the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://www.viv.net/articles/blog/battery-management-system-market-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2025-research-report

 

Europe is the fastest growing region in the global detonator

 

market. The stringent government rules and regulations are the main factors for

 

the growth of the detonator market in the region. Under the directive

 

2014/28/EU, the European Union (EU) made available explosives for civil use,

 

which is expected to enhance the demand for detonators for residential and

 

commercial applications. The regional detonator market is expected to be valued

 

at USD 58.31 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 1.03% during

 

the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://dailyarticlenews.com/?p=310225&preview=true&_preview_nonce=cd96f87a43

 

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary

 

and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the

 

industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in

 

addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

 

Competitive Analysis

 

Some of the prominent players in the global detonator market are Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group CO., LTD (China),

 

Enaex (Chile), BME South Africa (South Africa), Sasol (South Africa), Austin

 

Detonator (Czech Republic), Orica Limited (Australia), Dyno Nobel (US), AEL

 

Intelligent Blasting (South Africa), and MAXAM (Australia), and Poly Permanente

 

Union Holding Group Limited (China)

 

Orica Limited strategizes to improve its management structure to

 

increase its global presence. It focuses on brand advertisements and expanding

 

its diversified product business. The company plans to increase its investments

 

in research and development to cater to the growing industrialization

 

activities, across the globe. Additionally, it also focuses on regular

 

developments by introducing products and expanding its global footprint through

 

strategic mergers and acquisitions to enhance its position in the global market.

 

Dyno Nobel focuses on factors such as product and service quality,

 

scope of products and services, and response time to cater to the specific

 

requirements of its clients. It concentrates on product development as a

 

strategy to enhance its product portfolio to cater to a wider range of

 

applications. The company has been working on improving its production process,

 

optimizing its distributor network, and investing in research and development

 

to improve its flexibility, integrity, and product quality and achieve customer

 

satisfaction.

 

 

 

About Market Research Future:

 

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research firm

 

that takes great pleasure in its services, providing a detailed and reliable

 

study of diverse industries and consumers worldwide. MRFR’s methodology

 

integrates proprietary information with different data sources to provide the

 

client with a comprehensive understanding of the current key trends, upcoming

 

events, and the steps to be taken based on those aspects.

 

Our rapidly expanding market research company is assisted by a

 

competent team of research analysts who provide useful analytics and data on

 

technological and economic developments. Our deemed analysts make industrial

 

visits and collect valuable information from influential market players. Our

 

main goal is to keep our clients informed of new opportunities and challenges

 

in various markets. We offer step-by-step assistance to our valued clients

 

through strategic and consulting services to reach managerial and actionable

 

decisions.

 

Contact Us:

 

Market Research Future

 

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

 

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

 

Pune – 411028

 

Maharashtra, India

 

+1 646 845 9312

 

 

Email: [email protected]

 