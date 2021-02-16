Immunoassay Analyzers Market – Sales Revenue To Significantly Increase In The Next Few Years

Immunoassay Analyzers Market Scenario

Immunoassay analyzer is a device which measures the presence and concentration of proteins in analyte samples. These instruments are mostly used by pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, laboratories, and research institutes. The global immunoassay analyzer market is driven by an increasing number of pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, rising prevalence of different life-threatening diseases, and government’s initiatives for research & development activities. Furthermore, rapid development in diagnostic medical devices, increasing need for better drug treatment, and the increasing geriatric population had also fueled the market’s growth. On the other hand, high cost of instruments and poor reimbursement policies may restrain this growth during the forecasted period.

Immunoassay Analyzers Market Segmentation

The global immunoassay analyzer market is segmented on the basis of instruments, applications, and end users. On the basis of instruments, the market is classified into immunofluorescence, chemiluminescence, ELISA, enzyme linked fluorescent system, multiplexed assay system, radioimmunoassay and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, AIDS, endocrinology, drug monitoring, cardiology, oncology, allergy testing and others. On the basis of end users, the market is categorized into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, research institutes, and others.

Immunoassay Analyzers Market Regional Analysis

The global immunoassay analyzer market is dominated by America, which is followed by Europe. Presence of huge diabetic and cancer population, large geriatric population, and well developed healthcare sector has driven this market’s growth in America. Europe immunoassay analyzer market is majorly driven by the presence of large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies. Along with these, Asia Pacific also has the fastest growing immunoassay analyzer market due to rapidly developing economies with huge population base, mainly in India and China. However, the Middle East & Africa has the least market due to limited development in the healthcare sector.

Some of the major key player of this market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens Ltd. (Germany), Abbott (US), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (US), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US), bioMérieux Private Limited (France), Biokit S.A (Spain), The Binding Site Group Ltd. (UK), Immunodiagnostic Systems (UK), Merck KGaA (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Nova Century Scientific, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy), and Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK)

Increasing prevalence of different types of chronic diseases is fueling the growth of this market. The global immunoassay analyzer market is a highly competitive market due to the presence of many small and medium companies. These companies are focusing on the development of new and advances devices, while some companies have adopted strategies of acquisitions and strategic alliances, this will consequently lead to this market’s growth.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, a Swiss multinational healthcare company, operates under two division, which are diagnostics and pharmaceuticals. In 2016, the company launched the new cobas e 801 module, which will help hospitals and laboratories to meet the demand of diagnostic testing. Cobas e 602 is one of the most widely used devices of this company.

Beckman Coulter, Inc., headquartered in California, US, is a manufacturer of biomedical laboratory instruments. In 2015, the company completed the acquisition of MicroScan from Siemens Healthcare. UniCel DxI 800, UniCel DxI 600, and Access 2 are some of the major immunoassay analyzer manufactured by this company.