Personalized Gifts MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Global Personalized Gifts Market is estimated to be valued at USD 34,305.8 Million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.61% during the forecast period. Personalized gifts express affection, celebration, and social bonds by converting memories and beliefs about someone into tangible artifacts. This trend of gift-exchange has increased significantly since the last decade. Along with personal gifting and festival gifting, the trend of corporate gifting is on the rise with the increase in the number of corporate offices.

Europe was the largest market for personalized gifts in 2019, and the region is expected to continue to dominate the global market during the review period. The Rest of Europe was the largest country-level market with a share of 22.08% in 2019. However, Germany is projected to register a substantial growth rate during the study period. The presence of global producers and providers of personalized gifts in Europe and the huge fashion industry in the region are increasing the demand for personalized products.

The global personalized gifts market is expected to register a notable growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing trend of gift exchange across the globe is boosting the sales of the global personalized gifts market. Increasing awareness of eco-friendly gifts is creating profitable opportunities for manufacturers. However, higher prices of personalization gifts as compared to generalized gifts are restraining the growth of the global personalized gifts market.

Segmental Analysis

By product type, the market has been divided into personalized clothing, personalized chocolates & chocolate platters, personalized accessories, personalized gifts for kids, personalized diaries & desk accessories, personalized photo frames & wall decoration, and others. The personalized accessories accounted for the largest market share in 2019. Personalized accessories include jewelry, bags, phone cases, footwear, sunglasses, scarves, car accessories, key rings, and leather belts.

The segment accounted for the highest share of the global personalized gifts market in 2019 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.68% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2026. However, personalized gifts for kids are expected is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecasted period.

Based on the end user, the market has been segmented into women, unisex, kids, and men. The unisex segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The demand for unisex personalized gifts is increasing across the globe owing to high volume sales of unisex personalized gifts such as photo frames, chocolates & chocolate platters, and diaries and desk accessories.

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been segmented into store-based and non-store based. The store-based segment is further sub-segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and others. The non-store-based segment is further sub-segmented into direct and indirect. The store-based segment accounted for a larger market share in 2019. Consumers prefer store-based channels as they provide a one-stop shopping experience. Supermarkets & hypermarkets are self-service shops with the departmental store offering a wide variety of products from food and beverage, apparel to personalized gifts. Specialty stores are retail businesses that focus on a specific product category. However, the indirect segment is projected to exhibit a higher growth rate during the review period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global personalized gifts market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. As per MRFR analysis, Europe accounted for the dominant share of the global market in 2019, with Germany being the major consumer of personalized gifts. Moreover, it is expected to be the most lucrative regional market for personalized gifts manufacturers during the review period. North America personalized gifts market also accounted for a significant share in 2019. The US is a key contributor to the growth of the personalized gifts market in the region. North America’s personalized gifts is mainly attributed to the presence of large-scale retail stores and established eCommerce sectors. The Rest of the World is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.98% during the forecast period.

Key Players

Market Research Future recognizes Archies Limited (India), American Greetings Corporation (US), Redbubble (Australia), Spencer Gifts (US), Card Factory (UK), Etsy Inc. (US), CafePress, Inc. (US), Personalization Mall (US), Hallmark Cards, Inc. (US), and American Stationery (US) as the Key Players in the Global Personalized Gifts Market.

Key Findings of the Study

The global personalized gifts market is expected to register a growth rate of 5.61% from 2020 to 2026.

The unisex segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the store-based segment is expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period.