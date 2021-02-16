Hemp Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast year

Hemp, or industrial hemp, typically found in the northern hemisphere, is a variety of the Cannabis sativa plant species that is grown specifically for the industrial uses of its derived products. It is one of the fastest growing plants and was one of the first plants to be spun into usable fiber 10,000 years ago.

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Hemp is in the increasing trend, from 16.13 USD/Unit in 2013 to 19.75 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Hemp includes Hemp Seeds, Hemp Oil, Hemp Protein, Soft Gel Caps and Other, and the proportion of hemp seeds and hemp oil is in the similar level in 2017, the exact number is 34.21%, 34.98%, respectively.

Hemp is widely used in Supermarkets, Convenience Stores and Others. The most proportion of Hemp is supermarkets, and the proportion in 2017 is about 48%.

The worldwide market for Hemp is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 22.9% over the next five years, will reach 2780 million US$ in 2024, from 990 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Hemp in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Manitoba Harvest

CW Hemp/CW Botanicals

Aphria

Canopy Growth Corporation

Nutiva

Agropro

CV Sciences

Isodiol

ENDOCA

Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech

North American Hemp & Grain Co

Yunnan Industrial Hemp

GFR Ingredients Inc

Hempco

Yishutang

Naturally Splendid

BAFA neu GmbH

Aos Products

Suyash Herbs

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hemp Seeds

Hemp Oil

Hemp Protein

Soft Gel Caps

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Hemp product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Hemp, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Hemp in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Hemp competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Hemp breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Hemp market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hemp sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.