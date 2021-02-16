Construction Stone Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast year

Limestone has been used as a building material for thousands of years. Natural stone is one of the most luxurious materials available for architecture and interior design. The report covers limestone, marble, granite, quartz and more.

Scope of the Report:

In 2018, the global Construction Stone market is led by Asia Pacific, capturing about 60.81% of global Construction Stone consumption. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 14.53% global consumption share.

Quality Construction Stone is used for a range of applications such as Construction Materials, Flooring and Kitchen Countertops. The Construction Stone market is mainly driven by growing demand for Construction Materials which accounts for nearly 96.38% of total downstream consumption in 2018.

Construction Stone consist of Limestone, Granite, Marble and others; limestone takes 96.28% of total construction stone production. Although limestone production is high, its price is low.

The worldwide market for Construction Stone is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 43800 million US$ in 2024, from 34200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Construction Stone in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cosentino

Caesarstone

Dupont

Compac

Indiana Limestone Company

Levantina

Hanwha L&C

Anhui Conch Cement

Universal Marble & Granite

Best Cheer Stone Group

Nordkalk

Antolini

Coldspring

SMG

Bitto

Gem Granites

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Limestone

Granite

Marble

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Construction Materials

Flooring

Kitchen Countertops

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Construction Stone product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Construction Stone, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Construction Stone in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Construction Stone competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Construction Stone breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.