Recreational Vehicle Market Analysis and Opportunities in Grooming Regions with Forecast 2025

The global recreational vehicle market is witnessing a considerable rise in its size. The market growth attributes to the increasing adoption of recreational vehicles to reduce camping prices during a vacation. Besides, rising OEM reforms to transform the raw materials and components into recreational vehicles and increasing designing solutions by manufacturers to improve working conditions according to user requirements escalate the market growth to furthered height.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global recreational vehicle market is estimated to grow at 8.60% CAGR during the anticipated period (2019 – 2025). The increase in demand for enhanced comfort & convenience features in recreational vehicles and the rise in the need for long distances traveling, positively impact the market growth. Also, increasing demand for convenient recreational vehicles in rising numbers of outdoor activities increases market sales.

Additionally, rising numbers of automotive OEMs, stringent government norms regarding emission control, and increased investment in developments of recreational vehicles boost the share of the market. On the other hand, high prices of recreational vehicles are major factors expected to impede the growth of the market. Nevertheless, favorable incentive policies to encourage recreational vehicles’ sales would support market growth throughout the assessment period.

Global Recreational Vehicle Market – Segmentation

The report is segmented into three dynamics;

By Product Type : Folding Camper, Fifth Wheel Campers, Truck Campers, Travel Trailers, Class A Motorhomes, Class B Motorhomes, Class C Motorhomes, and others.

By Application : Leisure, Business, and others.

By Regions :Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World.

Global Recreational Vehicle Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global recreational vehicle market. The largest market share attributes to the encouraging adoption of eco-friendly products, increasing the popularity of recreational vehicles in the region. Besides, the presence of notable industry players in the region offering a range of recreational vehicles, including motorhomes and caravans with improved fuel efficiency and improved designs, substantiate the market growth.

Moreover, growing tourism, coupled with favorable government policies, drives the growth of the regional market. The growing market in the US leads in the regional market due to increased recreational vehicles’ increased sales. Also, high economic growth and investments transpired in developing new and improved versions of recreational vehicles boost the market share of the regional market. The North American recreational vehicle market is projected to retain its dominance throughout the estimated period.

Europe stands second in the global recreational vehicle market. The region has taken up some prominent initiatives to strategically achieve a reduction of 20% in emissions by 2020. Governments in most of the European countries have sustainability criteria to control fuel emission. Also, manufacturers make investments to strategically drive developments of recreational vehicles to meet the standard specification.

These factors, as a result, cumulatively influence the growth of the regional market. Additionally, the market is driven by the increasing vehicle specifications offered by OEMs in Europe. Furthermore, the increase in per capita expenditure on luxury and recreational off-highway vehicles with integrated intelligent technologies and rising automation and computerized controls positively impacts the regional market growth. Besides, increasing manufacturing companies and the demand for efficient recreational vehicles foster the European market share.

The Asia Pacific recreational vehicle market is growing at a rapid pace. Factors such as the availability of cost-competitive labor force and raw materials advantages in the region drive the market growth. Besides, the lesser operating cost associated with electric mobility boosts the regional market growth, attracting users, and increasing discounts programs by manufacturers on additional features or packages. Furthermore, favorable incentive policies by the government to encourage the sales of recreational vehicles boost the growth in the regional market.

Global Recreational Vehicle Market – Competitive Analysis

Well established, the recreational vehicle market appears fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. To gain a larger competitive advantage, industry players incorporate strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, product launch, and expansion. Key players focus on the innovation of products and new manufacturing processes. This, as a result, intensifies the already competitive nature of the market. The recreational vehicle market demonstrates a high growth prospect, attracting several new entrants.

Major Players:

Players leading the global recreational vehicle market include Forest River, Inc., Thor Industries, Inc., REV Group, Inc., NeXus RV, Winnebago Industries, Inc., Dethleffs GmbH & Co. KG, The Swift Group, and BürstnerGmbh& co. Kg, among others.

