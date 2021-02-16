Global GxP (GMP) Regulation Testing Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global GxP (GMP) Regulation Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the GxP (GMP) Regulation Testing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Almac Group
Namsa
Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD)
Sartorius AG
Underwriters Laboratories, Inc. (UI)
Sartorius
Sigma-Aldrich
Eurofins Scientific
Pace Analytical
Wuxi App Tec
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Analytical Testing
Product Development Testing
Microbiology and Sterility Testing
Packaging Testing
Method Development and Validation
Audits and Certification
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Food
Pharmaceuticals
Medical Devices
Cosmetics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global GxP (GMP) Regulation Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the GxP (GMP) Regulation Testing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of GxP (GMP) Regulation Testing are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.