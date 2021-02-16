Global Silicon Wafer Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020

SUMMARY

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt and will significantly affect the Silicon Wafer market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Silicon Wafer industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Silicon Wafer YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a -5.8% in 2020 and the revenue will be 8146 in 2020 from US$ 8650 million in 2019. The market size of Silicon Wafer will reach US$ 9470 in 2026, with a CAGR of 2.5% from 2020 to 2026.

Silicon wafers are key component of integrated circuits such as those used to power computers, cell phones, and a wide variety of other devices. A silicon wafer consists of a thin slice of silicon which can be treated in various ways, depending on the type of electronics that is being used. Silicon has a very high quality semiconductor, making it ideal for the production of such circuits.

Based on the product diameter types, Silicon Wafer can divided into 300 mm, 200 mm and ≤ 150 mm.

Table 1. Specifications of Wafer by Diameter

No. Wafer Size Thickness Area Weight

1 50.8 mm (2 inches) 279 μm 3.14 SI 1.32 g

2 76.2 mm(3 inches) 381 μm 7.07 SI 4.05 g

3 100 mm(4 inches) 525 μm 12.19 SI 9.67 g

4 125 mm(5 inches) 625 μm 17.47 SI 17.87 g

5 150 mm(6 inches) 675 μm 27.39 SI 27.82 g

6 200 mm(8 inches) 725 μm 48.69 SI 52.98 g

7 300 mm(12 inches) 775 μm 109.46 SI 127.62 g

The pie chart below shows the market share by type. In 2019, 300 mm accounted for a major share of 80.9% the global Silicon Wafer market. Due to the development of technology and the improvement of market demand, the market share of ≤150 mm silicon wafer will decline sharply. By 2026, this type of products will be hardly produced, and the market share of 300 mm silicon wafer will continue to expand, it is expected that 91% of products on the market in 2026 will be 300 mm silicon wafer.

The major mobile phone camera module player include:

Shin Etsu (JP)

Sumco (JP)

Global Wafer (TW)

Siltronic (DE)

LG Siltron (KR)

Soitec (FR)

Wafer Works (TW)

Okmetic (FI)

Episil (TW)

ZINGSEMI (CN)

Shenhe FTS (CN)

AST (CN)

JRH (CN)

The pie chart below shows the market share by application. In 2019, Memory accounted for a major share of 42.3% the global Silicon Wafer market, it is expected dropped to 41.2% in 2026.