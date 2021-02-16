Global Dental surgical devices Market Research Report 2017-2023

The global dental diagnostic and surgical devices market is expected to rise at a strong 11.2% CAGR over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023, according to a new research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global dental surgical and diagnostic devices market is mainly driven by the growing demand for dental devices and the growing healthcare expenditure in emerging regions. The global dental surgical and diagnostic devices market is studied in great detail in the report, which provides readers with a clear picture of the market’s competitive landscape, drivers and restraints, and leading segments. The overall future growth trajectory of the market over the forecast period is estimated in the report on the basis of a detailed study of all factors relevant to the market’s growth in the historical review period.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/724

The global dental surgical and diagnostic devices market is mainly driven by the growing prevalence of dental diseases and conditions such as toothache and plaque. Increasing prevalence of unhealthy lifestyles, including unhealthy dietary choices and ignorance towards proper dental hygiene, is likely to drive the global dental surgical and diagnostic devices market over the forecast period. Toothache and related conditions have become among the most common health concerns in the last few years due to the growing prevalence of the aforesaid lifestyle factors, which is likely to drive the global dental surgical and diagnostic devices market over the forecast period. The growing geriatric population is also likely to be a major driver for the global dental surgical and diagnostic devices market over the forecast period.

On the other hand, the high costs of advanced dental surgical and diagnostic devices are likely to hold the market back considerably over the forecast period. Due to the rapid progression of dental surgical and diagnostic devices, their costs have risen tremendously in the last few years. Further research to develop more effective and convenient devices is further likely to drive the cost of dental surgical and diagnostic devices over the forecast period. The limited availability of reimbursement for dental surgical operations is also likely to be a key restraint for the global dental surgical and diagnostic devices market over the forecast period.

ALSO READ: http://sapanas.over-blog.com/2020/09/dental-surgical-diagnostic-devices-market-2020-global-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities.html

Dental Surgical & Diagnostic Devices Market Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global dental surgical and diagnostic devices market include Danaher, 3M, Carestream Health, A-dec Inc., American Medicals, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Planmeca OY, KaVo Kserr, DCI, GC Corporation, Midmark Corp., Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co. LLC, and Dentsply Sirona.

In March 2019, Planmeca and Navigate Surgical Technologies announced a collaboration to develop solutions for dental implant procedures. The solutions may vary and cover the whole ambit of devices necessary in dental implant procedures.

ALSO READ: http://site-1914038-3752-3976.mystrikingly.com/blog/dental-surgical-diagnostic-devices-market-share-global-overview-business

Dental Surgical & Diagnostic Devices Market Segmentation:

The global dental surgical and diagnostic devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user, and region.

The market is segmented on the basis of product type into CAD/CAM systems, dental chairs, dental radiology devices, CBCT scanners, scaling units, and dental lasers. The CAD/CAM systems segment is further sub-segmented into full in-lab systems, stand-alone scanners, and chair-side systems. Dental radiology devices are further segmented into phosphor storage plates (PSP), digital x-ray systems, accessories, and dental imaging devices. The dental lasers segment is further sub-segmented into soft tissue laser and hard tissue laser. The soft tissue laser segment is subdivided into gas laser, diode laser, and solid state laser.

On the basis of application, the dental surgical and diagnostic devices market is segmented into bone abnormalities, cysts, fractures, reconstructive postmortem dental profiling, and comparative dental identification.

On the basis of end use, the market is segmented into dentists, hospitals, and others.

ALSO READ: https://www.pressnews.biz/@marketresearchfuture/covid-19-analysis-on-green-coating-market-type-application-key-companies-and-regional-forecast-2019-2022-aw34edrxm854

Dental Surgical & Diagnostic Devices Market Regional Analysis:

The global dental surgical and diagnostic devices market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas segment is likely to hold the major share in the global dental surgical and diagnostic devices market over the forecast period due to the growing prevalence of dental conditions in the region and the increasing healthcare expenditure in the region, resulting in easy availability of the most modern dental surgical and diagnostic devices across the board. The U.S. is likely to remain the global leader in the dental surgical and diagnostic devices market due to the strong presence of market players in the region.

ALSO READ: https://chemicalandmaterialmrfr.blogspot.com/2020/08/covid-19-analysis-on-green-coating.html